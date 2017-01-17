Putnam Valley HS Receives Threat Over Social Media

Putnam Valley High School was on edge last week after it was discovered a “serious threat” was made against the campus over social media.

In an email to parents and other Putnam Valley community members, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fran Wills said the district received information from a student and through the district’s reporting system about an Instagram post that made a threat against the high school and referenced a future date.

Law enforcement was immediately contacted, Wills said in the Jan. 10 email, and an investigation is ongoing.

“We are confident after consulting with law enforcement, that there is no imminent danger to our students or staff,” Will said, noting the threat was made by two students.

In a follow up email on Jan. 10 to the school community, Wills said the district was aware a student was using social media to communicate “video messages that are quite upsetting and disturbing.”

“With the assistance of law enforcement we hope that this inappropriate use of social media will be ended,” Wills said. “We are taking every action within our abilities to ensure the safety of our students and all of our school community.”

On Jan. 11, an evening forum was held for district parents so their concerns could be aired and students were addressed by principal Sandra Intrieri the same day during school hours to respond to their worries. The district’s School Resource Officer also presented to students “dangers of abusing social media and the impact on the future of students,” according to another email from Wills to the community.