Patterson Town Board Moves Forward with EMS Setup, House Teardown

By Neal Rentz
The Patterson Town Board voted unanimously for a series of resolutions related to the creation of a town emergency medical services program during the Feb. 8 meeting.
The board agreed to hire Justin Flynn as emergency medical technician at a salary of $15 per hour.
The board also approved a series of purchases, some of which included a Dell laptop computer for $1,250, a Tablet for $1,900 and radio equipment for $10,504.
The board also set the billing rates for EMS transport services at $850 and $150 for life support without ambulance transport.
Supervisor Richard Williams said he anticipated that on Feb. 17 the new ambulance would be delivered to the town.
Also at last week’s meeting, the town board voted unanimously to move forward with plans to demolish an abandoned home located at 40 Sanborn Rd., if the estate of its late owner does not take step to improve the site. Councilman Shawn Rogan noted that the issue had previously been discussed at several town board meetings.
The board voted unanimously to approve a resolution to instruct the building department to “remediate an unsafe condition” by moving forward with the tearing down of the house.
Timothy Curtiss, an attorney representing the estate of the late owner, said steps were being planned to comply with the requirements of the town. A family emergency prevented the structural engineer hired by the estate to come to the home on Feb. 7. The structural engineer is now scheduled to come to the house on Feb. 16 and he will provide plans to the town, Curtiss told the town board. Unless the estate refuses to comply with the town’s requirements, the building cannot be torn down, he said.
“This needs to come to some resolution,” Williams told Curtiss, noting that notices of violations have been served on the building since 2010. “I don’t have a record of any of those notices,” Curtiss replied, adding he was first served by the town in January to have the survey of the property submitted by Feb. 17.
Williams said he did not want to delay the teardown process any longer. However, if the required engineer’s report was submitted by Curtiss and a “serious steady process” of renovating the building with a set schedule, was going to take place, the home would not be need to be demolished, he said.