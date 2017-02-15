Patterson Town Board Moves Forward with EMS Setup, House Teardown

By Neal Rentz

The Patterson Town Board voted unanimously for a series of resolutions related to the creation of a town emergency medical services program during the Feb. 8 meeting.

The board agreed to hire Justin Flynn as emergency medical technician at a salary of $15 per hour.

The board also approved a series of purchases, some of which included a Dell laptop computer for $1,250, a Tablet for $1,900 and radio equipment for $10,504.

The board also set the billing rates for EMS transport services at $850 and $150 for life support without ambulance transport.

Supervisor Richard Williams said he anticipated that on Feb. 17 the new ambulance would be delivered to the town.

Also at last week’s meeting, the town board voted unanimously to move forward with plans to demolish an abandoned home located at 40 Sanborn Rd., if the estate of its late owner does not take step to improve the site. Councilman Shawn Rogan noted that the issue had previously been discussed at several town board meetings.

The board voted unanimously to approve a resolution to instruct the building department to “remediate an unsafe condition” by moving forward with the tearing down of the house.