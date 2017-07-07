North White Plains Hosts Library, Community Center Open House

On Saturday, June 17, the North Castle Public Library held a public open House at its North White Plains branch on 10 Clove Rd. to celebrate the latest major milestone in it expansion, modernization and transformation efforts.

State Sen. George Latimer (D-Rye) and Assemblyman David Buchwald (D-White Plains) attended the celebration, along with North Castle Town Board members, including Supervisor Michael Schiliro and council members Barbara DiGiacinto and Jose Berra.

Buchwald and Latimer, both library supporters, helped arrange for state construction grants totaling $112,000 that, along with funding from the town, will enable the North White Plains branch to vastly improve and expand its facilities and enable the library to become a community hub for North White Plains residents.

More than 150 people attended the open house, which highlighted the planned new construction projects and the improved library services. Planning for the event was led by North Castle Public Library Directors Edie Martimucci (Adult Services) and Megan Dean (Youth Services) and North White Plains librarian Sue Grieco, who have been instrumental in shaping the library’s expansion and redesign.

The open house officially christened a recently completed 2,500-square-foot outdoor deck that provides a spacious location for community residents to meet, read, work and socialize. The deck has been enhanced by the addition of new furniture funded by the Friends of the North Castle Public Library. Upcoming renovations will double the size of the library’s facilities, a new community center room that is 50 percent larger and new bathrooms, showers and a generator allowing the building to be an emergency shelter in the event of local power outages.

In addition to the introduction of its new and planned renovations, the library also offered exciting activities that promoted its expanded offerings. Children were treated to hands-on activities including 3-D printing, robotics challenges and coding games, while adults were introduced to healthy eating demonstrations by Field Goods, which provides a local farm produce subscription service to patrons, and by Northern Westchester Hospital. Music was performed by the City Winds Trio.

Also supporting the open house were The Friends of the North Castle Library, led by their president, Marilyn Heimerdinger. The Friends are a volunteer organization that has been a major library contributor for more than 60 years and the host of the annual Armonk Outdoor Art Show. The Friends encourage North White Plains residents to join their volunteer team. The North Castle Police department was represented by Officer Pete Ciadiello, who led a bicycle safety discussion.

“We understand how important the New York State Library Construction Grant Program is in helping communities like North Castle to build great libraries with innovative new programs,” Latimer said.

“Libraries are the center of our communities and important to our families,” Buchwald said. “We are proud to support the efforts of the North Castle library in its efforts to create a sense of community in North Castle and North White Plains.”

Schiliro, closed the event with a thank you to the staff, trustees and Friends for organizing this fun family event.