New Castle, Merchants Brace for Downtown Chappaqua Infrastructure Work

New Castle officials communicated the infrastructure and streetscape plans to downtown Chappaqua merchants last week in hopes of limiting the impact of the work on businesses and residents.

The bulk of the $11.6 million project, which is scheduled to begin later this month, will be installation of the below-ground infrastructure, including the replacement of about 1,650 feet of 12-inch water mains and 2,650 feet of eight- and 15-inch sewer mains in the heart of the downtown, said Councilman Adam Brodsky.

Other work includes a new stormwater system along North and South Greeley Avenue to help alleviate downtown flooding and a new traffic signal at the intersection of King Street and South Greeley.

While Con Edison has been installing new gas lines on North Greeley Avenue since earlier this spring, the town’s infrastructure work for the forecasted 18-month project is tentatively scheduled to begin around June 24.

“In general, the idea, of course, is we have to do this, but at the same time we still have to operate our downtown,” said Brodsky, who has spearheaded coordination of the downtown work for the town board.

Some of the more notable streetscape work will feature new sidewalks throughout downtown; new granite curbing; brick crosswalks, ornamental LED lighting; bollards and bicycle racks; fencing; stone wall seating; a downtown clock and ADA compliance.

There will be a 3,000-square-foot public space with bluestone and tables and chairs on the corner of King Street and South Greeley that will serve as a public gathering space.

To alleviate the impact as much as possible for merchants, shoppers and residents, much of the work in front of the stores in downtown Chappaqua will be done overnight, Brodsky said. From the Shell station at Woodburn Avenue north to the Rite Aid as well as lower King Street, crews will be working from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Daytime work will be on South Greeley Avenue just north of town hall to the Shell station and north of Rite Aid on North Greeley Avenue. That will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Town officials said strong communication will be needed to limit interference for merchants. For example, the contractor may attempt to work more aggressively in August, the most popular vacation month and a typically slow time for downtown and scale back operations during the holiday season.

Town Administrator Jill Shapiro said the town will have all merchants’ contact information and inform them with ongoing updates.

“We need to make sure you know what’s happening and we need to know your concerns so we can plan accordingly,” Shapiro said during a morning informational session on June 1 with merchants.

The town will also have an around-the-clock resident engineer, John Kazawic, overseeing the project and the contractor, ELQ Industries, Inc. Kazawic will use the space formerly occupied by E-Z Sports as his headquarters for the duration for the project.

He said communication with merchants and coordinating with them on the various stages of the project will be key. Kazawic said business owners will have his contact information for when issues arise.

“The coordination with the merchants, that’s the hardest thing because this is a very busy downtown,” he said.

Chappaqua-Millwood Chamber of Commerce President Dawn Dankner-Rosen said her biggest concern during the project is foot traffic, and whether shoppers shy away from downtown.

Vinny Milazzo, owner of Chappaqua Village Market on lower King Street, said he understands that the work is necessary, but hopes officials follow through on their pledges to communicate with the merchants.

“I’ve been here 42 years. I’ve seen town boards come and go, but I got to hope for the best and make sure they keep me informed,” Milazzo said.

Supervisor Robert Greenstein said the project is supposed to finish by the end of 2018. He said beyond the infrastructure improvements, the goal was to make the hamlet more pedestrian friendly and entice people to congregate and visit.