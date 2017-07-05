Las Mananitas, Brewster

Brookfield, CT resident Jose Hernandez, the manager of Las Mananitas restaurant, said last week his eatery serves authentic Mexican food.

“It’s not like Tex Mex,” Hernandez said last week. “Tex Mex is more like burritos and chimichangas,” he said.

The eatery, which has been open for nearly six years, offers such items as the chocolate-based mole sauce and other chili sauces featuring ingredients imported from Mexico, Hernandez said.

The extensive lunch and dinner menus include appetizers, soups, salads, and a wide variety of entrees, including steaks, seafood and vegetarian options.

“We try to put a little of everything (on the menus) so people will be happy,” Hernandez said. Special are also offered, he noted.

Some of the customers’ favorites include the skirt steak topped with chipotle sauce and pork Osso Bucco served with black beans and rice, Hernandez said.

Hernandez noted that the restaurant’s customers come from “all around,” including Westchester and Putnam Counties and Connecticut.

One of the features of the restaurant is its large outdoor seating area overlooking the New York City Reservoir that is open in the spring, summer and fall. “We have a nice, beautiful patio with the best view in town,” Hernandez said. “If the weather is good, you’re more than welcome to sit outside.”

Every year the owner of the restaurant brings something new to the eatery, Hernandez said. This year improvements were made to the patio dining area, he said.

Hernandez explained why he felt the restaurant has been so successful.

“We treat the people like family,” he said. The establishment provides “nice service, a nice view, (and) nice drinks,” he said.

Hernandez said the restaurant strives to make people “go home happy” and come back with more friends in the future.

Las Mananitas is located at 1250 Route 22 in Brewster. For more information call 845-279.4646, send an e-mail to lasmananitas2012@hotmail.com or visit http://www.lasmananitasrestaurant.com.