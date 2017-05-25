Kayak Classes and Rentals Return to Liberty Park

Mountain Valley Guides, the premier kayak outfitter in the Hudson Valley, will return to White Plains for the second year offering opportunities to rent kayaks and learn how to kayak in the beautiful and scenic Silver Lake at Liberty Park in White Plains.

Mountain Valley Guides will be at Liberty Park on weekends, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting on Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Kayaking is open to everyone and no experience is required. Mountain Valley Guides will offer several classes, including, Intro to Kayaking and Kids Only Kayaking. In addition, kayak rentals will be available at the park at a cost of $25for 90 minutes. Advanced registration for classes and rentals is required.

For registration and additional information visit www.MountainValley Guides.com or contact Mountain Valley Guides at 845)-661-1923.

For those interested in launching their own kayak in Silver Lake, kayaking will be allowed by permit only. Permits are available for daily use from May 15 to October 15. Permits for launching a Kayak into Silver Lake must be obtained from the White Plains Recreation and Parks Dept., 85 Gedney Way, White Plains. Kayak Permit Fees: $10 for single-day launch, $50 for the season.