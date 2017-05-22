Greenburgh Considering Utility Pole Replacement Law

The Town of Greenburgh is considering a new law that would fine utility companies for not removing damaged utility poles in a timely fashion.

“Have you seen a utility pole near your home that looks damaged? Has the utility company delayed the removal of the pole or placed another pole next to the damaged one, creating an obstruction? Should the utility company be required to promptly remove the double poles from such areas?” asks Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. The Greenburgh Town Board is planning to take action and has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday, May 24, 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall to discuss the problem.

A new law would allow the Town of Greenburgh to determine that when a utility pole on a town highway, street, road or right-of-way is damaged or otherwise poses a potential threat to public safety, the utility company would have 15 days or a shorter reasonable time period as may be necessary to protect the public safety to repair, replace or remove the damaged pole. The Town would provide written notice to the public utility.

Further, when a public utility installs a pole directly next to or in close proximity to another utility pole, written notice to all other public utilities would be made within 30 days of installation. Those utilities maintaining a plant on the existing pole would have 90 days to move their services to the newly installed pole.

The damaged pole would then be removed within 120 days after installation of the new pole.

The fine for a first offense would be $1,000.

This Local Law would take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.