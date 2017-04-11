Elderly Couple Killed in Yorktown House Fire

An elderly couple was killed in an early morning fire Monday on Central Street in Yorktown.

Yorktown Police received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. from a neighbor that a single-family home at 1703 Central Street was on fire. When officers arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames and they were unable to get inside.

The Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department then arrived and began to fight the fire. Firefighters entered the burning structure and removed a man and a woman from the home, but the unidentified occupants died at the scene.

Yorktown Fire Chief Jason Swart told reporters the flames from the roof were visible in the downtown area. Once the roof started collapsing, firefighters were forced to retreat and battle the blaze from the outside.

Investigators from the Westchester County Cause and Origin team are looking into the cause of the fire, but police said a preliminary investigation does not seem to be suspicious.

Yorktown firefighters were assisted at the scene by Mohegan Lake, Buchanan, Millwood and Bedford Hills fire departments, while Mount Kisco firefighters manned the Yorktown headquarters. Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps and paramedics were also on hand.