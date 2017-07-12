Drunken Driving Arrests Recorded by Sheriff’s Office

Editor’s Note: The following is from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office recorded three drunken driving arrests in June. The arrests occurred in Carmel, Patterson and Southeast.

On June 10, at about 6:45 p.m., Deputy Christopher Tompkins was on patrol in the Mahopac section of Carmel when he pulled over a car for a loud muffler violation near the intersection of Routes 6 and 6N. The deputy consequently discovered that the driver of the car, Edgard A. Perez, 38, of Mahopac, was allegedly intoxicated. Perez was arrested for driving while intoxicated (“DWI”) and was booked at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Carmel, where he posted $200 desk bail to secure his release pending an appearance in the Carmel Town Justice Court.

On June 17, at about 10:52 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a mobile telephone call from a motorist who reported that an erratically driven vehicle was seen turning off Route 22 onto Route 311 in the Town of Patterson. Deputy Maxwell Greisenger was patrolling along Route 311 at that time, and a few minutes later he spotted the described vehicle travelling along that road. The deputy followed the vehicle for a distance and reportedly observed it cross back and forth over the double-yellow pavement markings of the road. The deputy pulled the car over and identified the driver as Raymond M. Maguire, 53, of Patterson. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Maguire was allegedly intoxicated. He was arrested for DWI, processed at the Sheriff’s Office and then released on an appearance ticket returnable in the Patterson Justice Court.

On June 26, at about 1:26 a.m., Deputy Vincent Dalo investigated an automobile crash in which a car travelling along Route 22 near Argonne Road was driven off the highway and into the curb, causing two tires to blow out. The deputy identified the driver as Mr. Rony A. Agustin-Martinez, 33, of Pawling, and determined that he was allegedly driving while intoxicated. Agustin-Martinez was arrested for DWI, booked at the Sheriff’s Office and arraigned before Carmel Town Justice Joseph Spofford, acting on behalf of the Southeast Court. The judge remanded him to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 bail, which was posted later that day to secure his release pending further action in the Southeast Justice Court.

In each of the cases, the defendants were charged with class A misdemeanors, which upon conviction could be punishable by up to one year in jail and fines of up to $1,000.