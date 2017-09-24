C2 Education, Mt. Kisco

A tutoring service recently opened its doors in Mount Kisco eager to serve K-12 students looking to hone their study skills, receive subject-specific tutoring and prepare themselves for standardized tests.

Under the watchful eye of Director Maureen Doherty, a teacher with more than 20 years experience, C2 Education offers individualized tutoring and preparation for the SAT, ACT and PSAT as well as preparing students for entrance exams that specialized magnet schools and private preparatory schools administer twice a year.

Students who sign up with C2 Education, which was recognized last year as the National Tutoring Association’s Program of the Year, receive help preparing for AP, SAT and Regents exams. Doherty said C2 Education is also available for students taking the GED and GRE exams.

“We’ve served students as young as four and as old as 30,” she said.

What makes C2 Education stand apart from the plethora of tutoring companies is the customized service that each student receives, Doherty said. She explained that students are given a diagnostic test before then come on board to determine their strengths and weaknesses. A tutoring plan is devised based upon the results of that test and on the goals and needs of each student.

The company, which was created in 1997 as a private tutoring service by Harvard University friends David Kim and Jim Narangajavana, also stands out, said Doherty, because of its “360 approach” to tutoring. C2 tutors teach academic skills but also serve as mentors and coaches in the K-12 tutoring, test prep and college counseling process. They encourage and guide students throughout the school year or whatever length of time they use the service, Doherty explained.

Students might come in for test prep and also receive help preparing for a midterm.

“Whatever their needs are, we can meet them here,” she said. “Think of us as a one-stop shop.”

The center in Mount Kisco currently has two tutors, a retired IBM executive who teaches math and a Carnegie Mellon University graduate who handles reading. The center is looking to hire more tutors to meet expected demand. They are required to take an exam to gain employment at the company. Once hired, tutors continue with rigorous, ongoing training.

“All of our tutors have to demonstrate mastery,” Doherty said.

Unlike classrooms full of students taking test prep classes, Doherty said C2 Education does not exceed a three-to-one student-teacher ratio. A testing room in the 1,533-square-foot facility allows students to take practice tests.

Math tutoring is popular at C2 Education, especially among students who are taking college entrance exams.

“We encourage students to be on a higher, more rigorous math track in high school since it’s important that colleges see they are challenging themselves,” Doherty said.

Tutoring is also available in all of the sciences, U.S. and World History, English, including reading, writing, and grammar, and foreign languages.

Sessions typically run for two hours, with many students receiving help two to three times a week on one subject, Doherty said. Each student receives a curriculum book, which includes customized worksheets.

C2 Education offers accelerated learning programs and help with college essays and the college application process. Summer programs are also scheduled.

Students may register for a free three-hour SAT, ACT or PSAT practice test scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23. Each registrant will have the chance to win a test prep scholarship and 5 percent off tuition for at least 50 hours of tutoring and a free post-test consultation.

Register by visiting C2education.com/b2school. For more information, call 914-362-1100. The office is located at 195 N. Bedford Rd. in Mount Kisco.

C2 Education has 180 centers nationwide, including test prep offices in Eastchester and Hartsdale and Darien, Ridgefield and Stamford in Connecticut.