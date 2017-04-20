Robert A. McCaffrey Realty, Cold Spring

Robert McCaffrey Realty has been a longtime institution in Cold Spring–and Putnam County. With the man whose name is on the business stepping aside, new owner Bill Hussung looks to continue a tradition of real estate excellence.

McCaffrey’s covers all of Putnam County with the center of gravity west of the Taconic State Parkway. The firm also sells in southern and eastern Dutchess County, northern Westchester County, and the other side of the river in Cornwall. Its owner might be relatively new to real estate, but the passion he has runs deep.

Hussung, a Garrison resident, started working at McCaffrey’s four years ago as a real estate agent and then a yer ago he started managing the office. When Bob McCaffrey, 74, indicated he wanted more time to himself and was looking to sell the business, Hussung made an offer that was accepted.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the Hudson Valley,” Hussung said. “Really selling a way of life, not just selling houses. I really believe in the Hudson Valley.”

Hussung only recently veered into the real estate industry and the Hudson Valley. He originally worked as a journalist and documentarian and lived on the upper west side of Manhattan. Now as the father of two young children, Hussung wanted to find a career field that better accommodated less travel.

As someone who has fallen in love with Garrison, he believes the best way to showcase the area is to be involved with real estate.

“Kind of helping people discover the area,” he said. “It seemed like a natural fit.”

As an outdoorsman, Hussung and his wife discovered Garrison when they were looking for hiking destinations. When they were looking to move, Philipstown was a place that was close enough to the city, yet beyond the suburbs.

Working for Bob McCaffrey for a few years, Hussung said he picked up a million things from the longtime real estate guru. The most important lesson he learned was persistence.

“Call people everyday, get things done, don’t take no for an answer, find a way around all obstacles and really keep moving forward to get the deal,” Hussung said. “Nothing’s really over until the house is sold to someone else.”

Hussung said he doesn’t believe a client can ever be forced to buy a house if their heart isn’t in it. The job of a broker is to serve as an honest educator for the client about the market and the area, Hussung explained.

Hussung said the real estate firm has always been and will remain a local brand. Bob McCaffrey’s family has lived in locally for four generations and all of the real estate agents live in the area. Each month, the firm even hosts local artists and has pieces of art hung inside the office.

“People want real estate brokerages that really embrace the community,” Hussung said.

Robert McCaffrey Realty is located at 140 Main Street in Cold Spring. Its phone number is 845-265-4113.