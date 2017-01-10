Kristyna’s Cleaning Service LLC, Somers

Somers resident Kristyna Wavrova does not just speak about the importance of preserving the environment, she lives what she preaches.

Wavrova is the owner of Kristyna’s Cleaning Service LLC, which does not use harmful chemicals for cleaning homes and businesses.

The cleaning service is the first business Wavrova has owned. Her professional life began as a home and business cleaner. The company’s services can be provided as often as the clients’ desire, Wavrova said.

Wavrova said her business provides her platform to promote the importance of preserving the environment. “I tell them everything little by little so it’s not overwhelming,” she said.

She started her business be using store purchased cleaning products, but they contained chemicals that posed health hazards to both her clients and employees, Wavrova said. “That’s why I made my own cleaning products,” she said. She has created a series of products that clean individual types of items including wood floors, countertops, granite and marble stone and glass, as well as a laundry detergent. Though Wavrova did not want to disclose all the ingredients in her cleaning products, two of the major ones are vinegar and fruit peals.

Wavrova plans to sell cleaning products to her clients, who come from Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties, in refillable plastic bottles. Many clients have written testimonials about the cleaning service, she said.

She is also active in efforts to protect the environment aside from her company. One example was her participation in a coastal cleanup of a beach in Connecticut with her employees last year. Wavrova wants to do more environment work in the coming year, she said.

Ocean pollution is a major concern for Wavrova. Garbage that gets into oceans are eaten by fish and other animals that are killed because they think garbage is food, she said. Fish that eat plastic are eaten by people, she said.

Wavrova said she wanted the use of plastic bottles reduced because people often do not recycle them. The United States uses the most plastic bottles among the nations of the world, she said. “Nobody really knows about that problem,” she said.

Wavrova is also a member of the Putnam Chamber of Commerce and she is seeking to become an officer of the organization. Wavrova said being a Chamber member is a way for her to promote her business and environmental concerns, Wavrova said.

Speaking to her clients about environmental issues is important to Wavrova and they appreciate it. “They love to be educated by me,” she said.

Kristyna’s Cleaning Service LLC can be reached by calling 914-334-1440 or by sending an e-mail to wavrova.kristyna@gmail.com. The businesses is also on Facebook and Instagram.