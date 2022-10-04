Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Zeldin is Wrong Choice to Serve as Governor

I was amused to read the recent Letter to the Editor “Zeldin Will Stop the Crime Wave Sweeping New York.” Recent indictments show that Donald Trump and his children are responsible for a major New York crime wave. If he becomes governor, Lee Zeldin would likely pardon the Trump family, allowing them to continue their criminal behavior without consequences. Zeldin would also push for an abortion ban, creating criminals out of women who want control of their own bodies.  

Want to prevent crime in New York? Don’t elect Lee Zeldin.

Chandak Ghosh
Chappaqua

