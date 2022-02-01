Yorktown’s Genie on Overlay Redistricting is Out of the Bottle

Despite the Yorktown Town Board’s assurances, I’m worried that overlay redistricting will negatively change Yorktown forever.

If history repeats itself, the arbitrary fashion in which overlay redistricting and approvals will be doled out may ultimately lead to ethical abuses once again. It would be wise to remember that the last time Yorktown’s politicians instituted sweeping revitalization legislation the only clear financial winners arguably were the very same local elected officials who pushed for it. Those politicians voted approval, then literally days later sold their own properties (which the new law made much more personally valuable) to waiting developers.

Are allegations of conflicts of interest that plagued previous administrations now almost inevitable?

Stephen Brown

Yorktown Heights