Yorktown’s Councilwoman Siegel Provides Needed Counterbalance

Yorktown’s Democratic Councilwomen Susan Siegel has been labeled as being counterproductive and an obstructionist for simply not going along blindly with the majority Republican Town Board members.

Mrs. Siegel has demonstrated that her main focus is representing citizens of Yorktown, and not so much in making Town Board members’ political lives easier or making Town Board meetings more watchable or furthering developer’s interests.

Councilwoman Siegel has voiced her opinions, pushed back against her fellow board members by publicly asking tough questions, challenged last-minute agendas, objected to rushed votes without public input and insisted that open government transparency rules are followed.

Certain Town Board members have attempted to demean Mrs. Siegel and frustrate her efforts at every turn. Is Susan Siegel really counterproductive or just serving as a much-needed counterbalance. Isn’t that the reason Councilwoman Siegel was elected in the first place?

David Witkowich

Yorktown Heights