Letters

Yorktown’s Councilwoman Siegel Provides Needed Counterbalance

Examiner Media

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

Yorktown’s Democratic Councilwomen Susan Siegel has been labeled as being counterproductive and an obstructionist for simply not going along blindly with the majority Republican Town Board members.

Mrs. Siegel has demonstrated that her main focus is representing citizens of Yorktown, and not so much in making Town Board members’ political lives easier or making Town Board meetings more watchable or furthering developer’s interests.

Councilwoman Siegel has voiced her opinions, pushed back against her fellow board members by publicly asking tough questions, challenged last-minute agendas, objected to rushed votes without public input and insisted that open government transparency rules are followed.

Certain Town Board members have attempted to demean Mrs. Siegel and frustrate her efforts at every turn. Is Susan Siegel really counterproductive or just serving as a much-needed counterbalance. Isn’t that the reason Councilwoman Siegel was elected in the first place?

David Witkowich
Yorktown Heights

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Croton Community Nursery School is Where a Child Can Still Be a Kid

Kearns’ Service to Country, Community Makes Him Excellent Choice for Carmel

Accountability for Chronically Vacant Properties Long Overdue in Yorktown