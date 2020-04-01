Yorktown Unveiling COVID-19 Digital Dashboard

Yorktown is unveiling a new web page today designed to enhance the town’s ability to communicate coronavirus-related information to residents.
Dubbed a Community Impact Dashboard, the page highlights confirmed positive cases in Yorktown, as well as countywide figures. Currently, the page alerts readers there will be another site update later today, at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
To visit the page click here: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/c0bb69cfded745eabdb811b26c7f052d
The new page will be located on the main town website (https://www.yorktownny.org) and the town’s COVID-19 page, https://www.yorktownny.org/yorktowns-coronavirus-updates.
At present, the page shows 105 “confirmed cases” in the town, and 9,967 across Westchester.