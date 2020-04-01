Yorktown Unveiling COVID-19 Digital Dashboard

Yorktown is unveiling a new web page today designed to enhance the town’s ability to communicate coronavirus-related information to residents.

Dubbed a Community Impact Dashboard, the page highlights confirmed positive cases in Yorktown, as well as countywide figures. Currently, the page alerts readers there will be another site update later today, at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

To visit the page click here: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/c0bb69cfded745eabdb811b26c7f052d

The new page will be located on the main town website (https://www.yorktownny.org) and the town’s COVID-19 page, https://www.yorktownny.org/yorktowns-coronavirus-updates.

At present, the page shows 105 “confirmed cases” in the town, and 9,967 across Westchester.

“The Town of Yorktown stands by our commitment to providing verified and accurate information to the public,” Town Supervisor Matt Slater stated in an email. “While we have been giving nearly daily updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in Yorktown not everyone has been able to watch and get the information we share. This dashboard ensures anyone seeking the most up to date numbers in our community can find it with a click of a button.”

The new page also illustrates in a piechart the “unidentified cases” from Yorktown compared to the rest of the county.

“Unidentified is the discrepancy between what the state is saying Westchester’s confirmed cases are and what the numbers being released from Westchester add up to,” Slater said. “There is a data gap that we continue to raise with our partners in government.”

The supervisor also elaborated on the labels.

“To be clear, the pie chart shows the town’s total confirmed number as reported by the county, the county’s total confirmed number as reported by the county and the number that remains unidentified compared to the county’s total confirmed number as reported by New York State,” he explained.