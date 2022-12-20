Yorktown Town Board’s Selection for Vacancy Must Rise Above Politics

With Yorktown’s Matt Slater winning his Assembly election, Councilman Tom Diana is set on Jan. 1 to assume the role of supervisor. I wish him success. The vacancy on the Town Board will be filled by a consensus vote of the remaining members – not the most democratic method. I hope it doesn’t wind up being just a popularity contest among the same old revolving-door politicians and party partisans. A breath of fresh air would be welcomed.

Going forward, Diana’s tenure as supervisor will be judged as to whether he can rise above politics, and the pick for a replacement on the Town Board will speak volumes.

Stephen Brown

Yorktown