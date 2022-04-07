Yorktown Planners Approve Kitchawan Farm Solar Project

The Yorktown Planning Board approved an 11-acre solar array for Kitchawan Farm last week.

The solar array will have a capacity of 2.67 megawatts. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association’s estimate, 2.67 megawatts of solar power generate enough electricity to meet the needs of 438 homes.

“This solar array will serve two important purposes. It will help our community reduce its carbon footprint, while also helping Kitchawan Farm stay in business, which preserves open space,” said Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater.

Kitchawan Farm consists of two parcels totaling 23.12 acres located at 716 Kitchawan Road, in the Town of Yorktown. The property is owned by Van Brunt Cochran, LLC.

The farm has been family owned for 170 years. Siblings Alex and Lyndsay Cochran spoke about the farm and the importance of solar to keep the farm going at the Planning Board’s September 27, 2021 public hearing.

Like the nearby Arcadia Farm, Kitchawan Farm already has roof solar on the property. For the past 12 years, the solar panels on an 1800s barn have operated with no issues.

Kitchawan Farm’s solar array is a community solar project, which means that residents will be able to subscribe for solar power generated by the array either with Ecogy Energy or through Sustainable Westchester.