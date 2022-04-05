Yorktown Deserves Answers Related to the Former Soundview Parcel

People want to know why so many backroom deals were made and corners cut to expedite approval for the former Soundview property on Underhill Avenue. Complicit, not cozy, better describes the relationships among current and former elected officials and Unicorn Contracting.

After being voted in and out of office, these politicians have either lobbied on behalf, worked for, provided services or directly profited from their collaboration alongside Unicorn Contracting. Revolving-door politicians have seamlessly transitioned from the public dole to a private pay day. It sure smells unethical.

Were official votes cast for any other reason than the public’s best interest? A long overdue investigation into this tangled web between Town Hall and Unicorn Contracting regarding the Soundview property is warranted. Yorktown deserves to know if laws were broken and if the public trust has been betrayed and by whom.

Stephen Brown

Yorktown Heights