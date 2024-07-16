Yorktown Democrats Need to Turn Out in Next Week’s Special Election

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Are you concerned about increased traffic around Yorktown? Our aging infrastructure? Encroaching urban sprawl and our town’s redevelopment plans? The lack of proactive stewardship for our open spaces? Town Board meetings focused more on “feel good” resolutions than on actual town business?

Do you think there is little you can do to influence the future direction of Yorktown?

If you are a registered Democrat who tends to vote in national elections, it is time to get involved locally. The biggest impact you can make is easy – simply vote.

In Yorktown, Democrats have the numbers. According to the Westchester County Board of Elections, in 2020 there were 10,244 registered Republican voters; 11,099 registered Democratic voters; and 270 third party voters. Since 2016, the overall number of registered voters grew in Yorktown with more voters registering Democratic than any other political party.

In 2020, Democrats outnumbered Republicans in Yorktown by 855 voters. Yet, in the past three local elections, the Democratic candidates lost by significant margins.

For the July 23 Town Board special election, Yorktown Republicans have created a strategy predicated on the belief that Democrats will not show up to vote. Why else would Yorktown Republicans nominate an individual completely inexperienced in municipal management, offer on-the-job training and not wage an active, issues-driven campaign? Why sweat it when lawn signs, coattails and dedication ceremonies are all that is needed to secure victory?

If the Democrats can be counted on to not vote, Republican leadership can nominate a candidate who can be counted on to fall in line, to be a reliable vote whenever needed. They need not bother with a substantive campaign. Indeed, the candidate has even declined to debate her opponent.

The Republican candidate for Town Board is not trying to win your confidence because she knows she does not have to. All she needs is a poor Democratic turnout. All she needs is for you to stay home.

I am voting for Susan Siegel for many reasons. She has the knowledge, competence, vision, experience and, most importantly, the desire to represent the best interests of Yorktown residents. She has taken the time to earn my vote.

Democrats, please get out and exercise your right to vote. The numbers are on our side.

Diane Glass

Yorktown Heights