Yorktown Chamber’s Decision to Merge Was Correct, But Problems Were Self-Inflicted

By Sergio Esposito

Last week’s guest column, “Yorktown Chamber of Commerce: A Story of Transformation and Growth,” is a misguided attempt to explain why the current chamber leadership decided to merge with the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber, a merger that I support.

First, let us begin by stating facts and not fiction. Three years ago, when I transitioned out of office as chamber president and assumed my new role as a Yorktown councilman, the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce (YCC) was in a great position, not only surviving the pandemic but emerging as a leader clearly meeting the needs of all businesses. The YCC had a much stronger presence within the business community than it does presently.

At that time, the chamber emerged as a leader guiding our business community through the pandemic. This was assisted by a strong, cultivated partnership with local government giving our mission to ensure the survival of our business sector a more pronounced, more effective and more appreciated outcome. In fact, our efforts were so effective, due to our knowledge of the various programs offered during the pandemic, we caught the eyes of many businesses across Westchester and Putnam counties seeking our advice. We were receiving an unprecedented number of calls from businesses in Yorktown and beyond, and we offered our help and expertise to anyone and everyone because the survival and success of all businesses has always been paramount.

Post-pandemic and up until my departure, the YCC took to promoting our local businesses by creating an enormous social media presence and reaching beyond the borders of Yorktown in unprecedented ways.

Second, volunteer organizations are tricky business, and garnering the participation of its members is sometimes difficult. It is important to accept help from whomever is willing. This is a basic tenet for volunteer organizations, not just the YCC, and having a clear understanding of this is vitally important. At that time, upon my departure, it was abundantly clear that the new team did not wish to embrace help from its previous leaders. This contributed greatly to the many challenges the YCC faced three years ago.

Third, I am happy to see that despite many self-induced challenges that the organization is doing well. It seems to me that the current leadership realized the value of accepting help from anyone willing, including previous leadership. Thus, fences were mended allowing the organization to move forward in a more profound way.

Finally, I believe the merger with an organization as impressive as the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber is a positive step forward for the YCC, especially if participation is faltering. I do hope, and have stated this in the past, that the hyper-local focus and positive impact that the YCC has had on local Yorktown businesses continues to be as focused as it was prior.

The current chamber leadership has made a decision to merge, and it is the sole decision of its leadership. No excuses need to be had, and I will be happy to fully support both the merger and the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber.

There have been also some rumors that a new business-focused organization may be on the horizon in Yorktown. As I believe you can never have enough support for local businesses, especially in this post-pandemic, Amazon era, I will be happy to support any new organizations as well.

Yorktown Councilman Sergio Esposito was a former president of the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce.