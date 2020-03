Yorktown Chamber of Commerce Brings you a List of Establishments Open for Business

Frankie & Augie’Z

3673 Hill Blvd

Jefferson Valley, NY 10535

914-245-9241

https://www.frankieandaugiezpizza.com/#/

11:00am-10pm Mon-Sun

Take Out, Delivery, Curbside Service, Gift Cards

Furci’s

334 Underhill Avenue

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-302-7900

http://www.furcisrestaurant.com/

4pm-8pm Thurs-Sun

Take Out, Delivery, Pick Up

Hill Blvd Diner

3665 Hill Blvd

Jefferson Valley, NY 10535

914-352-6474

http://www.hillblvddiner.com/

7:00am-10pm Mon-Sun

Delivery, Take Out, Curbside Service, Gift Cards

IL Forno Italian Kitchen & Bar

343 US 202

Somers, NY 10589

914-27-7575

http://www.ilfornosomers.com/

11am-9pm Tues-Sun

Delivery, Take Out, Curbside Service, Gift Cards

Jewel of Himalaya Restaurant

34 Triangle Center

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-302-2886

https://www.himalayarestaurantgroup.com/

Delivery, Take Out, Curbside Service, Gift Cards

Little Sorrento

3565 Crompond Road

Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

914-736-6767

https://www.littlesorrento.com/

11:00-10pm Mon-Sun

Delivery, Take Out, Curbside Service, Gift Cards

Maria’s Pizza

2041 Saw Mill River Road

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-935-7188

https://slicelife.com/restaurants/ny/yorktown-heights/10598/maria-s-pizza-yorktown-heights/menu

11am-9:30pm Mon-Sun

Delivery, Take Out, Curbside Service, Gift Cards

Novecento Wood Burning Kitchen & Bar

1410 East Main Street

Shrub Oak, NY 10588

914-743-1930

https://www.novecentowoodburningkitchenbar.com/

11:30am-10pm Tues-Sun Mon closed

Delivery, Take Out, Curbside Service, Gift Cards

Salsa Fresca

36 Triangle Center

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-962-0600

https://www.salsafrescagrill.com/locations

11am-9pm

Delivery, Take Out, Curbside Service, Gift Cards, Doordash

Savannah & Company

3901 Crompond Road

Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

914-736-1203

https://www.savannahandco.com/

Sun 12-6pm

Mon-Sat 4-8pm

Delivery, Take Out, Curbside, Gift Cards

Steinmann Deli

2712 Gomer Street

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-962-9217

https://www.gomerdeli.com/

Sun-Fri 5:30am-2:30pm

Curbside

Trailside

1807 Commerce Street

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-302-7331

https://www.trailside-cafe.com/

Mon closed / Tues-Fri 7:30-3:00pm Sat & Sun 8am-3pm

Take Out Only

Yorktown Coach Diner

340 Downing Drive

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-245-2191

http://www.yorktowndiner.com/

10am-9pm Mon-Sun

Yorktown Grille

347 Downing Drive

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-352-6300

https://www.yorktowngrille.com/

5-9pm Mon-Sun

Delivery, Curbside Pickup, Gift Card

Yorktown Pizza & Pasta

2013 Crompond Road

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-962-0096

http://www.yorktownpizza-pasta.com/

Mon-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 12noon-8pm

Takeout, Delivery, Curbside, Gift Cards

Hirame Asian Cuisine & Sushi

369 Downing Drive

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-245-9017

http://www.hiramesushi.com/index.html

Mon-Thurs 4:30pm-9:45pm, Sat 3pm-10:45pm, Sun 12:00noon-9:45pm

Take Out, Delivery, Curbside, Gift Cards

St. George Restaurant

1715 E. Main Street

Mohegan Lake, NY 10547

914-495-4272

http://www.thewineryatstgeorge.com/

Tues-Sat 4pm-8pm

Pick Up Dinner Drink Free

AJ’s Bar & Grill

3833 Crompond Road

Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567

914-737-5058

https://www.ajsbarandgrill.net/

Take Out, Delivery, Curbside, Gift Cards

Panera

6 Triangle Center

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-962-5900

https://www.panerabread.com

Mon-Sun 11am-7pm

Take Out, Curbside, Gift Cards

Calabria Pizza & Pasta

3681 Old Yorktown Road

Shrub Oak, NY 10588

914-556-6410

https://www.calabriapizzaandpasta.com/

Mon-Sun 11am-9:30pm

Take Out, Delivery, Gift Cards

Chef Rob’s Catering

363 Underhill Avenue

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

914-483-8989

https://www.robcookfood.com/

Mon-Fri 6am-6pm

Businesses that are opened:

Atlantic Appliance

50 Triangle Center

YTH

Hours: M-S -8:30 – 5:30, Thursday: 8:30 – 8:00

Phone: 962-2500

https://www.Atlantic/Appliance.com

DAS Auto Parts

373 Downing Drive

YTH

Hours: MS – 9 -6 – Sunday 9-4

Phone: 352-6127

https://www.DAStruckandtruck.com

Freyer’s Flowers

2138 Crompond Road

YTH

Hours: M-S – 10-4,Saturday:10-2

962-7484

https://www.FreyersFlorist.com

JCM Racing

1560 Front st.

YTH

Hours: M-F 8-6

Phone: 352-6688

https://www.JCMRacing.com

Marshall Alarm Systems, Inc.

1767 Front st.

YTH

Hours: M- – 8-5

Phone: 962-4699

https://www.marshallalarm.com

All Seasos Wine & spirits

3333 Crompond Road

YTH

Hours:M-S – 9-7. Sunday- 12-5 Curbside Pick-up available

No website

Yorktown Autobody, Inc.

1798 Front Street

YTH

Hours: M-F- 8-5, Saturday- 8-1

Phne: 962-3879

https://www.yorktownautobody.com

Yorktown Pharmacy

1905 Commerce Street

YTH

Hours: M-F -9- – Saturday -9-2

Phone: 962-2600

https://www.yorktownpharmacy.com

Suburban Wine & Spirits

379 Downing Drive

YTH

Hours: M-S – 9-6 – Sunday – Noon – 5

Phone: 962-3100

https://www.suburbanwines.com

