Yorktown Can Do Better Than Siegel

I have been a Yorktown resident since 1963 and town employee since 1992. I have worked for nine different town supervisors and dozens of Town Board members. Susan Siegel is the first candidate to compel me to publicly oppose their candidacy. This is not about politics, but about character.

To return Susan Siegel to town government would be like pulling out your tooth after a root canal. Her two-year reign as supervisor felt like six years, not two. Her treatment of town personnel was appalling – little people who are disposable pawns – regardless of circumstance or their sustained decades of service to Yorktown, nothing but a number, discard one, replace it with another.

She showed nothing but dismissive contempt in any dealing I had with her or witnessed. I’ve seen her publicly demean and belittle personnel, even department heads for no reason just because she could. If I’ve learned one thing in life: Beware of people in authority who treat others poorly just because they can. Susan Siegel is such a person. Yorktown, we can do better.

James A. Graham

Yorktown