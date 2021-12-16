Yorktown Adopts 2022 Budget with Goal of Curbing Spending

By Rick Pezzullo

The Yorktown Town Board adopted the 2022 budget last week with no increase in the town’s general operations and a minimal tax hike.

“The Town Board recognizes the tremendous financial challenges facing our residents over the past two years, so we were determined to restrain our discretionary spending and ensure a continuation of last year’s historic property tax cut,” said Supervisor Matt Slater.

Under the proposed $63 million budget, the average home assessed at $10,000 would see an increase in special district taxes from $9 to $15, depending on where the home is located. Taxpayers in districts with existing sewer bonds will pay more due to the obligated debt.

“As a small business owner, I am familiar with the struggles that my neighbors and fellow entrepreneurs have faced since the pandemic began,” said Councilman Ed Lachterman. “I am very pleased to support a 2022 budget that keeps tax increases to an absolute minimum.”

Town taxes, which fund the general operating budget including the library and highway department, make up 12% of the total property tax bill. Other portions of the tax bill include refuse and recycling service, fire, EMS, and water.

“This 2022 budget that I voted for is not a budget that forces us to go without essentials,” said Councilman Tom Diana. “On the contrary, we will continue investing in our town in a responsible manner.”