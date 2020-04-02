Yonkers Native Frank P. LaFranco Jr. Dies at 87

Frank P. LaFranco, Jr. passed away after a long illness on March 31, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born In Yonkers, NY on March 17, 1933 to Frank and Lena (nee Lupinacci) LaFranco. He graduated from Commerce HS in Yonkers in 1951. He served his country in the Navy during the Korean War from 1952-1954 receiving the National Defense Service Medal for his dedicated service.

He married Joan Timm on April 18, 1954 in Mt. Carmel Church in Yonkers and has three children, Deborah (John) Milone, Louann (Geoff) Hutchby and Frank P. LaFranco III (Sandra).

He is survived by his loving wife off 36 years, Christina Bjurstrom; four grandchildren Kelly (Jeremy) Cotliar, Stephanie Curtin, Nicholas LaFranco and Tyler LaFranco and two great grandchildren, Noah and Benjamin Cotliar. He is also survived by his sister Rosemarie (Guido) DelBene, sister-in-law Mary (nee D’Angelo) LaFranco and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Robert. He is also survived by his first wife Joan (John) Calandro, sister-in-law, Helen (George) Kallos and brother-in-law Bob (Laurenelle) Timm.

He worked as a HVAC mechanical engineer for Carrier. In 1976 was hired by Grove Skanska to work in Saudi Arabia. He later was employed in Saudi by Raytheon. Upon returning the US he worked as Director of Engineering for Einstein Hospital, and until his illness, Dir. of Engineering for St. Patrick’s Nursing Home in the Bronx.

Frank had many passions and lived life to the fullest. Early in life he was a motorcycle enthusiast. The kids in the neighborhood always got treated with a ride around the block. He was a marksman and enjoyed hunting. He loved traveling and visited many countries including a “Round The World Trip”. He especially loved his annual Thanksgiving trip to Riviera Maya. His greatest passion was golf and was a member of Dunwoodie Golf Club in Yonkers where he got not one but two holes in one!

He had a heart bigger than life and a personality to match. He never fooled anyone with his tough guy outer shell. He had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed but the family is grateful he is at peace and no longer in pain.

Frank’s wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements are being made by Nardone Funeral Home in Peekskill.

A memorial service will be held in late spring.