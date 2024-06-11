Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Yolanda Rivellino, of Thornwood, Pleasantville and most recently of Teaneck N.J., died on June 9. She was 107 years old.

She was the beloved wife of Ernest Rivellino, who died in 2008; mother of Steven, Dennis and Ernest Rivellino Jr.; grandmother of Maria Devalera and Michael Rivellino; and great-grandmother of Andreas Devalera and Mitchell Brown.

Visitation is on Wednesday, June 12 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, Inc. in Pleasantville. A Christian burial service is at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville with entombment immediately following at All Souls Cemetery in Pleasantville.