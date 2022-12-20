Year-Round Free Bee-Line Service is an Outstanding Idea

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner recently published a letter in the Northern Westchester Examiner proposing year-round free bus transportation (“Westchester Should Consider Offering Year-Round Free Bee-Line Service,” December 6-12). I cannot agree more. Mr. Latimer did a great service to residents by waiving the Westchester Bee-Line fare during the summer and now during the holiday season. Mr. Feiner outlined all the benefits to such a proposal, including decreased congestion, fewer accidents and environmental considerations.

As a side note, I also urge the county not to reduce the number of stops on the #14 and #15 Bee-Line routes as has been proposed. Northern Westchester residents rely on those routes and stops. If the purpose of the service changes is to enhance and expand ridership, then eliminating stops seems counterproductive.

To Mr. Feiner, I say thank you for expressing what I have thought for months. To the county, I say “Free the Bee!”

Daniel Grossman

Peekskill