WP Business Improvement District Promotes Self Care in March

The White Plains Business Improvement District (BID) is finishing off its Winter Outlook series with MARCH into Self Care, a mélange of hair, skin and massage treatments created to fight the winter blues. From March 1 to March 31, salons, barbershops and therapeutic services are offering a 25% discount on select options.

Signature Acupuncture Studio owner Taisha Gonzalez said, “Over the past two years, many Westchester residents have discontinued their wellness routines due to COVID. This spring is a great opportunity to take care of your health by booking a self-care appointment. White Plains has so much to offer like acupuncture, massages, hair salons, beauty services right in the heart of the city.”

White Plains BID Executive Director Brittany Brandwein said, “New business activity in downtown White Plains has increased over the past year and one of the biggest industries of retail services we are seeing is self-care. MARCH into Self Care highlights hair, skin, and nail care options, including three new businesses that have opened in the BID since the inaugural promotional event in March of 2021.

Special offers are available during MARCH into Self-Care from the following locations: Authentic Hair Studio, Avenue Salon and Suites, Elements Massage, Farida Skin Care Studio, Gentleman’s Barber Spa, Image Oasis Medical Spa, Maria Hair Therapy, Salon Maffei, Signature Acupuncture Studio, Skin Care by Krystal and Ojas Nail Studio.

To view the full list of downtown White Plains self-care businesses, visit: www.wpbid.com/selfcare.