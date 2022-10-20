Workshop Planned in Brewster on Entering the Farming Business

Farming is a growing business in Putnam County. To enhance Putnam’s vibrant farming community, Cornell Cooperative Extension Putnam County is providing a workshop for new and beginning farmers curious about turning their farming dream into a reality.

Beginning the business of farming can be a daunting task, but CCEPC’s Finding Farmland workshop will break down the basics to learn about starting a new business or guidance on concepts such as navigating agricultural tax laws and how to determine a fair price for renting farmland. The workshop will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, beginning the morning at Tilly Foster Farm for presentations lead by Cornell Cooperative Extension Ulster County and Putnam County educators.

The morning workshop will cover topics such as evaluating soils/land, zoning, and infrastructure for various agricultural enterprises, and open Q&A. Lunch will be provided at Tilly Foster Farm before exploring the grounds of Tilly Foster Farm and Artemis Farm Brewster, located at 111 Brewster Hill Rd, Brewster. The afternoon’s two site visits will include first-hand accounts of two distinct working farms. Workshop will end at Artemis Farm Brewster.

Secure your spot by registering today! Register online at https://putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events. $20 workshop fee includes lunch. Contact Ruby Koch-Fienberg, Agricultural and Food Systems Coordinator for more information or help registering for the event at rek247@cornell.edu. Registration closes Oct. 25.

The Finding Farmland event is part of Cornell Cooperative Extension’s efforts to support Putnam County’s agricultural community. This workshop is made possible with support from American Farmland Trust. For information about Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County’s community programs and events, go to putnam.cce.cornell.edu/. Please contact our office at 845-278-6738 if you have any special needs.

