With Trepidatious Mouse Click, Pleasantville Woman Drives Big Dollars to Restaurant Community

Pleasantville’s Maria Amato was feeling nervous and was an unsure moment and mouse click away from deleting a Facebook post that has already raised about $7,500 in two days.
Thankfully for the Pleasantville restaurant community, Amato maintained her resolve and her GoFundMe project is fueling a surge of local shopping in the village amidst the beating businesses are taking while the country is essentially shutdown by the coronavirus.
“I was sitting at the dining room table a few days ago drinking coffee and scrolling though my phone when I came across a news article from New Orleans,” Amato recalled in an email Thursday. “A group had started a GoFundMe to send cookies to the local hospital. It grew beyond their initial hope and they raised so much money they started buying food from restaurants to provide meal for hospital workers. I know Pleasantville isn’t as large as a city like New Orleans, but I figured it could work here too.”
https://www.gofundme.com/f/pleasantville-hospitality?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet