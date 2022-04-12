William Joseph Dowling Jr., 87, passed away peacefully after complications from surgery and COVID-19 on Apr. 5.

Bill was a lifelong Westchester resident who spent the last 60 years living and working as a criminal defense attorney in New York City and Westchester County from his office in Bronxville. Bill was a proud alumnus of Fordham University Law School. He was a voracious reader and prolific historian. Anyone who knew Bill will attest to his enthusiastic love of the arts. Bill was a devout traditionalist Roman Catholic. Through his deep and abiding faith in God, he found tremendous love, friendship, support and community in his church family.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Anna Rose Pappalardi Dowling and William Joseph Dowling. He is survived by his beloved children, Anna Elisabeth Dowling and William Joseph Dowling, III; his grandson, Brendan Dowling; and adoring cousins whom he loved as siblings.

Requiem Mass was held at St. John Paul II Maronite Catholic Church at Immaculate Conception in Sleepy Hollow on Apr. 8. Interment followed at Holy Mount Cemetery in Eastchester.

Flowers may be sent to Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home in Tarrytown. Notes of sympathy and remembrance may be sent to Anna Elisabeth Dowling, 4115 Davis Place, NW, Washington, D.C. 20007. Masses for the repose of his soul will be greatly appreciated.