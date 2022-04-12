Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Latest News:

The Examiner News

SMALL NEWS IS BIG NEWS

Obituaries 

William Dowling

Examiner Media 122 Views 1 min read

William Joseph Dowling Jr., 87, passed away peacefully after complications from surgery and COVID-19 on Apr. 5.

Bill was a lifelong Westchester resident who spent the last 60 years living and working as a criminal defense attorney in New York City and Westchester County from his office in Bronxville. Bill was a proud alumnus of Fordham University Law School. He was a voracious reader and prolific historian. Anyone who knew Bill will attest to his enthusiastic love of the arts. Bill was a devout traditionalist Roman Catholic. Through his deep and abiding faith in God, he found tremendous love, friendship, support and community in his church family.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Anna Rose Pappalardi Dowling and William Joseph Dowling. He is survived by his beloved children, Anna Elisabeth Dowling and William Joseph Dowling, III; his grandson, Brendan Dowling; and adoring cousins whom he loved as siblings.

Requiem Mass was held at St. John Paul II Maronite Catholic Church at Immaculate Conception in Sleepy Hollow on Apr. 8. Interment followed at Holy Mount Cemetery in Eastchester.

Flowers may be sent to Dwyer & Michael’s Funeral Home in Tarrytown. Notes of sympathy and remembrance may be sent to Anna Elisabeth Dowling, 4115 Davis Place, NW, Washington, D.C. 20007. Masses for the repose of his soul will be greatly appreciated.

Share

Enjoy our newspaper journalism here at The Examiner News? Then you should also join Examiner+, delivering premium newsmagazine content straight to your inbox six days per week.

Related News Stories

Paul B. Slader

Examiner Media

Beryle Jean Wallis

Examiner Media

William Kelly

Examiner Webmaster

Community Events

View Calendar

Try Examiner+ 30 Days FREE

 - Take Examiner+ for a test drive today at NO CHARGE for a month with full membership level access.
 - Hot-button issues, food, wine, events, culture, Q&As, essays from award-winning writers, local news, and more!
 - Premium local content delivered straight to your inbox six times a week.

Examiner+ delivers the smartest, most insightful news and lifestyle journalism so you can live your most intelligent local life.