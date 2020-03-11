White Plains St. Patrick’s Day Parade Cancelled

The Coronavirus has claimed a popular spring tradition in White Plains.

The city announced in a Web blast to residents and the media on March 10 the St. Patrick’s Day parade, scheduled for March 14, and has been cancelled.

The White Plains St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will meet in the near future to discuss a future celebration.

“This decision was not reached easily and came after discussions with medical experts, state, county, and public safety officials,” according to the city’s statement. “We recognize that people will be disappointed by this decision (as are we), but our main focus is and must be the health, welfare, and safety of our residents, parade participants and attendees. After extensive review and consultation, we believe this is the prudent course. Thank you for your understanding.”