White Plains Schools Closed March 16 & 17 to Evaluate COVID-19 Response

Speaking to the White Plains community this afternoon via Facebook, Dr. Joseph Ricca, WPSD Superintendent announced that all White Plains schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday (March 16 and March 17) next week for the district to work further with state and local government to assess how to respond to the COVID-19 crisis going forward.

Dr. Ricca said the District is using two snow days for the closure and the current plan is to reopen schools on Wednesday. He noted that an announcement will be made and posted on the District’s website on Tuesday whether or not children should return to school on Wednesday. If schools do close for the third day, the District has one additional snow day it can use for the closure, Ricca said.

Friday, March 20, had already been scheduled for closure for meetings between the superintendent and teachers, and students are not expected in school that day.

“This school closure will be consistent with the model of social distancing that has been recommended by the CDC and many medical professionals. There remain many unanswered questions for school districts at this time, both as they relate to the potential for the spread of COVID-19 within our schools, as well as the logistical implications for schools. As a region, it is our expectation that we will obtain further guidance from New York State related to our questions and concerns during this temporary closure. Based upon the information available on Tuesday, the status of the school closing will be re-evaluated. It would be prudent for parents to prepare for an extended school closing,” Ricca said.

Earlier in the day, more than 50 superintendents met with New York State and State Education Department officials to discuss the public health concern that the COVID-19 coronavirus poses to communities and schools. During this meeting, there was a collective concern for the health and safety of students, staff, and respective communities, Ricca explained. It was determined that some immediate action was necessary.

During the 30-minute conference call, students, parents and teachers were able to post live comments and questions on the Facebook feed. There were numerous questions about why White Plains was closing for only two-days when other local districts had announced two-week closures.

Dr. Ricca explained that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had not done a blanket lift of the 180-day requirement for school districts to receive state aid. He further explained that the requirement was lifted only for those schools with an identified positive COVID-19 case, which would close for 24 hours to determine next steps.

According to the Health Dept., the White Plains School District does not have a confirmed positive case, so far, Ricca said. This is why the District needs to use snow days for any closures at the moment.

“We don’t need to close for two weeks right out of the gate,” Ricca said. “This crisis will likely be ongoing. The District will take the two days to work further with the state, advocating for reevaluation of the 180-day rule and also to plan for future steps.”

Ricca said that the schools would be deep cleaned during the two days, but said each school was already being deep cleaned daily as were the school buses. Additionally, doorknobs and railings are being wiped down multiple times during the school day. Teachers have been supplied with wipes and sanitizers for their classrooms.

Some parents on the Facebook feed indicated they would keep their students at home for longer than the two days.

Dr. Ricca said he supported any parents who make that decision, but advised that such a decision could have unforeseen consequences. While he is actively advocating for the state to consider such absences as “excused” at this time, the state still views them as “unexcused.”

“This is not a vacation,” Ricca repeated several times.

The District is also working with the state to ensure that any students depending on the school lunch program would continue to receive food should the District need to shut down for any prolonged period of time.

The entire conference call can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/wpschools/videos/680867996003695/