White Plains Releases New Promotional Video

The City of White Plains released a promotional video on Feb. 18 showcasing the various positive aspects of the city.

“We wanted to tell the story of White Plains – living here, working here, enjoying all that we have to offer as a community,” Karen Pasquale, senior advisor to Mayor Tom Roach, said last week. “Our intention was to produce a video that would highlight the many positive attributes of our community and distinguish us from others.”

“From the Revolutionary War till today, White Plains has been at the center of it all,” Roach said at the start of the four-minute 11-second video.

The various pluses of the city are described by a variety of individuals in the video including the schools, parks, diversity and convenience. “What really separates White Plains from other communities is the vibe, the feeling that when you live here you’re part of something larger than yourself,” Roach said in the video.

“Fortunately for us, we found the perfect people to help us create this video, Nitrous Ltd, owned and operated by White Plains residents Paul and Melanie Rosen,” Roach said. “We are extremely grateful to Paul and Melanie for helping us capture the essence of White Plains in this terrific video. And we also extend our thanks to Westchester County Executive George Latimer and the county Industrial Development Agency for funding this project on behalf of the city.”

Paul Rosen, owner of Nitrous said, “As a business owner and resident of White Plains, I often find myself singing the praises of this great city. I wanted to create a video showcasing the great services, year-round events, fellow businesses and of course, the residents that make White Plains such a wonderful place to live. As a video production company, what better way is there for me to showcase the city that I love?”

Pasquale said the video can be viewed on the city’s social media sites, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, as well as the home page of the city’s Web site, cityofwhiteplains.com. “The cable channel will be running the video as well,” she said. “We have distributed it to local stakeholders, such as the business community, real estate community, hospitals and school districts.”

“Our hope is that the video will showcase White Plains as a great community in which to live, socialize, and locate your business,” Pasquale said. “We intend to use the video as a marketing and economic development tool.”