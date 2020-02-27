White Plains Rec and Parks Summer Day Camp Fair This Saturday

It may be winter outside, but White Plains Rec and Parks has already made plans for summer. Come to the White Plains Recreation & Parks Camp Fair on Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the White Plains High School Cafeteria (North Street entrance) to learn more about the city’s summer offerings. This is a free event. Residents and non-residents are welcome to attend. Registration will be open for all Summer Day Camp programs on Feb. 29 at the Camp Fair.

Learn about the exciting day camp programs White Plains has for your children, Kindergarten through 8th grade. Meet the Camp Directors and staff and hear about day camp activities, special events, trips, and swimming, as well as early drop off and extended day services.

At the Camp Fair you can also learn about Specialty Camps – Cheerleading-Hip Hop Camp, Creative Arts Explorations, Incrediflix (Filmmaking), Mad Science, Play-well, TGA Enrichment Golf, US Multi Sports Camp, Westchester Futsal Soccer, WP Youth Soccer Camp, WP Little League, and Young Rembrandts. Bring the kids. Popcorn, crafts and a live music show at 11 a.m. will all be available to them. Camp registration is available on site with early bird savings. Enrollment is limited. Immunization records are required to complete your registration. To qualify for a scholarship you must be a White Plains resident and present your 2019 tax return for income verification. For additional information, call 914-422-1424.