White Plains Hospital Screening Under the Stars Returns July 15

Westchester County Parks and Sharc Creative present the White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars, which kicks off with the musical comedy, Sing 2 (2021-PG) on Friday, July 15, at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla.

“Outdoor movies bring back fond childhood memories. I hope Westchester County residents will start some treasured family traditions and take advantage of this wonderful program, which is possible thanks to our sponsors,” said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Parks Commissioner Kathleen O’Connor added, “Summertime is synonymous with outdoor movies, and Kensico’s great lawn is the perfect spot to enjoy a free movie with family and friends on a warm summer night.”

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and movies begin at sundown. The event is rain or shine. Admission and parking are free. Moviegoers should bring blankets, folding chairs and a picnic. Refreshments will be available for sale.

The other movies in the series are:

Boss Baby 2: Family Business (2021-PG) on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021-PG 13) on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Glen Island Park, New Rochelle

The Addams Family 2 (2021-PG) on Friday, Oct. 21, at Croton Point Park, Croton-on-Hudson

The White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars is presented by Westchester County Parks and Sharc Creative with Westchester Parks Foundation, and support from Westchester Talk Radio, 100.7 WHUD, 107.1 The Peak, Palisades Mazda, The Premier Collection, Look Dine-In Cinemas, Valley Bank, Hamlethub, Robison, LLP, Inspiria Outdoor Advertising, and Westchester Magazine.