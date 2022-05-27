White Plains Hospital Announces Null as Chairman of the Board

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

White Plains Hospital has announced the appointment of William S. Null as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Null was approved as the Board Chair at the White Plains Hospital’s Annual Board Meeting on May 5. He succeeds Laurence R. Smith, who served as Board Chair since 2015.

Null has been a member of the White Plains Hospital Board since 2002 and most recently held the position of Vice Chairman. He has served on numerous Board committees, has chaired the Real Estate and Legal Committees, and has been involved in many of the building projects that have transformed the campus of White Plains Hospital. He also serves as a member of the Montefiore Health System Board of Trustees.

Null is a partner at Cuddy & Feder LLP, a law firm with offices in White Plains, New York City, Fishkill, New York and Stamford, Connecticut. He served as the firm’s Managing Partner for 15 years and was a member of its Management Committee for more than 20 years. He holds a JD degree from the Cardozo School of Law in New York City, and an undergraduate degree in urban planning and economics from Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass.

“During my time on the board I have watched White Plains Hospital grow from a small community hospital into one of the finest medical institutions in the Hudson Valley. I am constantly impressed by the vision and drive of the leadership team and the skill, compassion and tenacity of its staff. It is an honor to help guide this exceptional organization as it continues to advance the programs and services it provides to our community,” Null said.

“I am pleased to welcome Bill Null as White Plains Hospital’s newest Board Chair,” said Susan Fox, President and CEO of White Plains Hospital. “As an organization, we could not accomplish all that we do without the support, trust and passion of our talented Board of Directors. Bill has been on the board for 20 years and I have had the good fortune to work closely with him over the past 12 years and know his leadership as Chairman will be instrumental in our next chapter of growth.”