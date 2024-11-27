White Plains Hindu Temple, Neighbors Meet on Construction Plan

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Representatives of The Hindu Temple of Tri-State met two weeks ago with Old Oak Ridge neighbors to talk about its next phase of proposed construction in White Plains, a sign of the two sides working to cooperate to address ongoing concerns about the religious facility.

The temple is not planning to withdraw or significantly revise its plans. Instead, it’s preparing information in response to the queries voiced during that recent meeting. That’s why the Planning Board’s Nov. 19 discussion on the project was postponed to next month, according to Eileen McClain, board secretary, and Bill Null, the temple’s attorney.

“They had a few different questions, and I thought it made sense to adjourn,” said Null when reached by telephone.

The sit-down follows some neighbors on Colonial Rd. addressing the Common Council on Nov. 4 about the radio silence initially from the temple at 390 North St. as it related to the organizations’ proposed site plan amendment bringing about a second story and extending the building to the east for stairs and an elevator.

“We didn’t even know it was happening,” said Roberta Shapiro from her doorstep. She said the Old Oak Ridge Neighborhood Association found out about the submission after a councilperson reached out.

The neighbor framed the latest conversation, Nov. 14, as “cordial” and “friendly.”

“They couldn’t have been nicer,” Shapiro said. “It’s not that we don’t want them. We just want them to be good neighbors.”

She emphasized how she doesn’t feel there’s been any malintent fueling the issues.

“They were as lovely as could be, but they want a second floor. So, who’s right?” Shapiro said.

The temple would relocate its sanctuary of a similar size from the first floor to the new second floor. The downstairs would become mostly social, congregational community space, allowing the institution to separate its sacred practices from the casual chatter.

“When you go to pray, you want that peace,” said Jagdish Mitter, board president, by phone.

The proposal has emerged as the second such controversial application involving a White Plains temple in recent months. The first involves a newly proposed Buddhist temple about two miles away.

The Hindu temple is much further along and now its leaders are dreaming of a larger facility as is depicted in a blown-up 3D rendering plastered on the side of the building facing North St.

“It will be one of the most beautiful temples in the tri-state,” Mitter added. “Our community is very excited.”

The Hindu Temple is drawing concern in part because of how long construction has persisted on the building now in use.

“They can barely finish the first floor,” quipped Jose Robles when he was told about the proposed second floor. He added it’s been under construction since he moved there four to five years ago.

Some frustrations also stem from larger, sometimes noisier outdoor events.

“We have mixed feelings,” said Marcie Katz-Tucker, a neighbor who wasn’t at the recent meeting with the temple. “I do love cultural integration and exposure, but the outdoor events can be loud and annoying.”

Increased flooding is another issue.

“It’s like a swamp land back there,” said Robles, who also wasn’t at the latest meeting. Noted Shapiro, “They’ll say it’s because of climate change,”

But Mitter has confidence in his development’s new infrastructure.

“It’s a brand-new sewer system,” he said. But being that it’s been two years, “they will come and inspect everything” in part to make sure everything is “clean.”

The lack of a sufficient buffer, screening residents from the temple’s activities, is another topic of discussion.

“The additional landscaping is going to take 50 years to thicken,” Shapiro said.

“It’s not as many trees as we were promised,” said Katz-Tucker, who reminisced about the days when she could look at her backyard full of natural habitat.

About the lack of screening, Mitter said his team will be “seeing what part is missing,” from the few dozen trees already there.

One discussion topic is the parking lot lights. Mitter said they will be off by 9:30 p.m.

“They want to make sure lights don’t shine into their backyards,” he said.

The temple and Old Oak Ridge have had a challenging relationship for a decade.

The original plan was approved back in 2014 to be the religious home of the greater area’s Hindu-practicing population: “People past the Platt Place corner are always complaining about it,” said a passerby.

Some neighbors previously called on city officials to visit the site to ensure the temple followed the approved plans.

But the next phase shouldn’t come as a total surprise, being that the second floor was originally conceived, discussed and approved as part of that 2014 plan before being downsized to the one-story temple the following year because of a lack of funding.

Mitter estimated the new temple – the first and second floor – will cost approximately $6 million. Funds have become available for the next phase, but more continue to be raised. The temple hopes to begin this June on what’s expected to be close to two years of construction.

The Common Council is the lead panel charged with making the final decision on the site plan amendment.

The council referred the amendment to the Planning Board and other departments for review. In response to the neighbors, councilmembers made it known that a nonnegotiable is the temple was reaching out to communicate with the neighbors.

The Hindu temple is the second example in recent months of a temple project sparking neighbor concerns. Many religious institutions have established their places of worship along the North St. corridor in the R1-30 (Residential One Family) Zoning District.

The proposed Buddhist temple at 1 Sycamore Lane has drawn attention from the Rosedale Neighborhood.

The Zoning Board of Appeals has convened three meetings on the matter and may make a motion next month on an appeal from neighbors of the “interpretation” of variances deemed necessary by the building department for the project.

At that fourth meeting, the board may also decide on whether they should be granted for the temple now being scaled back in size, but it’s still worrisome because of its proximity to sensitive wetlands.