White Plains High School to Induct Eight into Athletics Hall of Fame

The White Plains High School Athletics Hall of Fame will welcome eight new members when it holds its seventh Induction Event on Monday, Nov. 14, in the school’s Media Center, located in the main Administrative Building.

The ceremonies, which are free of charge, begin at 6:30 p.m., preceded by a Social Hour commencing at 5:30 p.m. All family, friends, alumni, interested persons and related groups are invited to attend.

The roster of honorees for 2022 are Elise Bronzo, Joe Bullock, Grady Fuller, Manny Lawrence, Sand Mastrangelo, Ted O’Donnell, Charlie Saunders, and Fred Singleton.

This year’s additions bring the list of sports hall honorees up to 83, which includes one relay quartet from track and field.

Here is a capsule look at the Hall of Fame Class for 2022.

Elise Bronzo: Graduated 2006. Four-year WPHS varsity starter in basketball. 1,000+ points scorer. Team captain 2005-06; All-League 2004-05-06; All-Section 2005-06; All-State 2006. Led 2005 Tigers to Section 1 and NY State Eastern Regional championships in 2005. Played for Colgate University; named Patriot League Rookie of the Year in 2007.

Joe Bullock: Graduated 1966. Three-sport star in football, basketball, track & field. Hurdles, triple jump and relays in track. Three-year varsity starter in basketball; named All-County, All-Section 1965-66; led 20-1 Tigers to 1966 League, Section 1 Class AA and sectional Open titles; second on team in scoring (behind fellow inductee Charlie Saunders) with 16.1 ppg. Totaled 653 career points at WPHS. Three-year starter at cornerback for Tigers football; named All County as a senior. Graduated Eastern Washington State; was co-captain of Eagles basketball team. Went on to win honors coaching various sports at high school and college level; retired as Director of Athletics from Tacoma, WA, school district.

Grady Fuller III: Graduated 1980. Standout in football. Threw for 3 TDs and ran for 3 TDs in a single game; as a junior caught 21 passes for 353 yards and 5 TDs, and was MVP in sectional playoffs. Named All-County as a QB, All-Metro as a WR, All-State as a safety; helped 1979 Tigers to 10-0 record. Four-year starter at DB for U. of Massachusetts-Amherst football; tri-captain as a senior. Set school single season school record with 18 interceptions. Named All-Yankee Conference, two-time All-American.

Joshua Emanuel “Manny” Lawrence: Graduated 1957. As a three-year starter at forward on the basketball team, averaged 13.8 ppg and led Tigers to a 51-7 record during his tenure, winning both Section 1 Class AA and Open championships in 1956 and 1957. Named All County 1956-57. Starting guard-forward at Colorado State; named to All Mountain States conference teams. Helped establish in 1975 the Manny Lawrence Invitational in Myrtle Beach, SC, a continuing annual golf event that raises funds for scholarships. He passed away in 2012.

Sand Mastrangelo: Graduated 2008. Played high school softball and field hockey. Five-year starting catcher in softball, playing every inning of every game over a span that produced 95 victories, four League titles, two Section 1 Class AA championships. Five-time All-League, four-time All-Section. Career BA of .416. Set Tigers career records for games & innings played, runners caught stealing, hits, RBIs and runs scored.

Ted O’Donnell: WPHS softball coach for 27 seasons. 12 League championships, 12-time League Coach of the Year. Reached Section 1 finals five times. LoHud Coach of the Year three times. Coached Tigers to 426 victories and .734 overall winning percentage. Among Top 10 winningest Class AA coaches in NY State.

Charles “Charlie” Saunders: Graduated 1967. Two-year starter on Tigers varsity. Topped WPHS in junior season with team-leading 19.1 ppg; named All-County. White Plains posted 20-1 record in 1965-66, capturing League plus Section 1 Class AA and Open crowns. Played guard in college at South Carolina State. Was professional player-coach in Germany for Kaiserlautern; named UCC Western Division First Team all-star in 1977 as a 6-1 forward.

Fred Singleton: In 47th year coaching at WPHS; track, 1976-present; cross country, 2003-present. Meet Director for the Loucks Track & Field Games, 2001-present. Three-time Westchester Coach of the Year. Has guided numerous championship athletes. As a hurdles specialist at Mount Vernon HS, was three-time Loucks Games, NY State and Eastern States champion; two-time national hurdles titlist in 1970 (180 low, 120 high). Co-captain and relay team All-American at Penn State. Inducted into Westchester County Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.

