White Plains Fitness Businesses Offer February Discounts

Throughout February, the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID) continues its Winter Outlook series with a month dedicated to fitness opportunities in downtown White Plains.

The downtown establishments will offer specials highlighting their signature programs, while adhering to New York State guidelines. The pandemic has altered many aspects of lives and it’s important to get back to a routine, therefore many facilities offer a wide array of small group classes and one-on-one training, in an uplifting way.

“Boutique fitness options and gyms are plentiful in downtown White Plains. Each one is special in their offerings, therefore servicing the area population full of diverse interests,” said White Plains BID Executive Director Brittany Brandwein. “Fitness February is a great time to get moving.”

Westchester Fit Owner Chris Guerrero added, “Now more than ever your personal health and fitness should be at the top of your priority list. Come downtown for the month of February and beyond.”

Special offers are available during Downtown White Plains Fitness February from locations including: The Complete Golfer, Evolve Athletic Club, Westchester Fit, Arthur Murray Dance Studio, Aikido of Westchester, Orangetheory Fitness, PhatBurn, Pole Position Dance Studio, Pure Barre, StretchLab, New York Sports Club, The Zone Strength and Fitness and UFC Gym.

Follow White Plains BID on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for contests and giveaways. To view the full list of downtown White Plains Fitness businesses, visit www.wpbid.com/fitness.