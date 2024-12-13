White Plains Celebrates New Accessible, Inclusive Playground Swing 

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The newest piece of playground equipment in White Plains isn’t just accessible. It’s inclusive.

And it is believed to be the first of its kind in Westchester County.

Last week, local officials and residents proudly celebrated Delfino Park’s The We-Go-Swing with a ribbon cutting. A child or adult can park their wheelchair on the platform and swing back and forth with others, who’ll have their own seats.

“It means so much to our community,” said Harriet Lowell, chair of the advisory committee. “To me, it’s such a proud, happy moment. Just thank you. I’m so grateful.”

There’s a ramp connecting to the swing and allowing for the wheels to easily roll on from the park’s flat surface. Handlebars are available to move it. An accessible bathroom, picnic shelter and parking spaces are nearby, too.

“There’s no need to transfer from a mobility device. That’s one of the highlights,” said Beth Bricker, deputy commissioner of the Recreation and Parks Department. “We hope that this swing brings years of fun and inclusive play at Delfino Park.”

Mayor Thomas Roach worked with his Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities and the city’s Recreation and Parks Department to complete lots of research and identify the swing, provided by Landscape Structures and installed by ELQ and Corsetti contractors to advance the objective of allowing children of all abilities to play together, safely, in the city’s parks.

The installation is a westerly extension of the playground at Delfino Park, 110 Lake St, where previously a grass area existed, and can be found immediately to the right when entering the parking lot, next to the Tennis Innovators Academy bubble.

“I’m absolutely elated that he can play with his peers and family,” said Kristen Pomponio, whose son Christian, 13, will now benefit from the equipment, not having anything to do previously at the park.

He was “squealing with excitement” as he tried out the swing, the mother and member of the advisory committee said. She pointed out how it offers a “freeing motion” similar to swimming. Councilman Jeremiah Frei-Pearson pointed out to her son how he was “rocking it on that swing,”

“This swing takes it a bit further than a typical swing,” Pomponio said. “On others, you can’t get the inclusivity, just the accessibility.”

The city’s Capital Improvements Program allocated $200,000 for the project after the bid came in higher than the original estimate of $140,000. A Community Development Block Grant helped close the gap in cost.