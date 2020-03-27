White Plains BID, Restaurants open for takeout, delivery or curbside pickup

Restaurants are essential to downtown White Plains! These restaurants are currently open for takeout, delivery, and/or curbside pickup.

The City of White Plains have dedicated a number of “takeout/delivery” parking spaces in areas of the city near restaurants! The spaces are FREE and have a 10-minute limit to ensure turnover and availability. Just look for the blue “Curbside Pickup Area” meter bags!

Things are constantly changing! Visit https:// wpbid.com/openforbusiness and follow your favorite restaurants on social media for updates.

#WhitePlainsToGo

—-

Alex Lounge Bar & Grill – (914) 358-9227

Ambadi Kebab & Grill – (914) 686-2014

Anthony Deli Mini Market – (914) 686-6073

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza – (914) 358-9702

Araras Coffee – (914) 831-5439

The Banh Mi Shop – (914) 686-6888

Bao’s Chinese – (914) 682-8858

Big Apple Smoothie Cafe – (914) 997-7700

Blaze Pizza – (914) 930-3155

Buffalo Wild Wings – (914) 358-9453

Café Veracruz – (914) 948-6670

Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar – (914) 461-3959

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant – (914) 368-8664

China Garden – (914) 686-1505

Chipotle Mexican Grill -(914) 948-4826

Chop & Go – (914) 831-0525

Cold Stone Creamery – (914) 220-0160

D’Amore Café & Deli – (914) 946-1656

David King Chinese Cuisine & Sushi – (914) 948-9290

Delicias del Jireh – (914) 437-5375 & (914) 437-5374

Dunkin’ Donuts – (914) 682-5649

Fair Deal Café – (914) 946-3000

Famous Famiglia – (914) 285-5678

Five Guys Burgers & Fries – (914) 422-3483

Freshii – 914-422-8000

Gaucho Burger Company – (914) 750-4888

Golden Wok Chinese Cuisine – (914) 428-5428 & (914) 428-5481

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – (914) 358-5206

Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge – (914) 428-1000

Inca & Gaucho – (914) 607-7962

The Iron Tomato – (914) 328-9400

La Bocca Ristorante – (914) 948-3281

Lilly’s – (914) 997-5600

Little Drunken Chef – (914) 615-9300

Main Street Gourmet Deli & Grill – (914) 948-9002

Mamma Rosa’s Sons Italian Deli – (914) 997-0418

Mario’s Pizza & Restaurant – (914) 761-7829

Martine Gourmet Deli – (914) 785-6790

Mistura – (914) 607-7244

Morton’s The Steakhouse – (914) 683-6101

Nicky’s Pizzeria & Restaurant – (914) 997-6951

Noodle+ – (914) 948-4950

Pantojarse – (914) 946-0179

Papi’ – (914) 328-6535

Purple Corn – (914) 339-0900

Sam’s of Gedney Way – (914) 949-0978

Serafina – (914) 288-9300

Sundance Kitchen & Cantina – (914) 946-2300

TGI Fridays – (914) 948-3209

Turkish Cuisine – (914) 683-6111

TVB by Pax Romana – (914) 831-3303

Via Veneto 26 – (914) 328-4000

Walter’s Hot Dogs – (914) 397-9406

White Plains Bake Shoppe – (914) 997-9640

Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company – (914) 368-8617

