White Plains BID, Restaurants open for takeout, delivery or curbside pickup

Restaurants are essential to downtown White Plains! These restaurants are currently open for takeout, delivery, and/or curbside pickup.

The City of White Plains have dedicated a number of “takeout/delivery” parking spaces in areas of the city near restaurants! The spaces are FREE and have a 10-minute limit to ensure turnover and availability. Just look for the blue “Curbside Pickup Area” meter bags!

Things are constantly changing! Visit https://wpbid.com/openforbusiness and follow your favorite restaurants on social media for updates.

  • Alex Lounge Bar & Grill – (914) 358-9227
  • Ambadi Kebab & Grill – (914) 686-2014
  • Anthony Deli Mini Market – (914) 686-6073
  • Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza – (914) 358-9702
  • Araras Coffee – (914) 831-5439
  • The Banh Mi Shop – (914) 686-6888
  • Bao’s Chinese – (914) 682-8858
  • Big Apple Smoothie Cafe – (914) 997-7700
  • Blaze Pizza – (914) 930-3155
  • Buffalo Wild Wings – (914) 358-9453
  • Café Veracruz – (914) 948-6670
  • Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar – (914) 461-3959
  • Caribbean Thyme Restaurant – (914) 368-8664
  • China Garden – (914) 686-1505
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill -(914) 948-4826
  • Chop & Go – (914) 831-0525
  • Cold Stone Creamery – (914) 220-0160
  • D’Amore Café & Deli – (914) 946-1656
  • David King Chinese Cuisine & Sushi – (914) 948-9290
  • Delicias del Jireh – (914) 437-5375 & (914) 437-5374
  • Dunkin’ Donuts – (914) 682-5649
  • Fair Deal Café – (914) 946-3000
  • Famous Famiglia – (914) 285-5678
  • Five Guys Burgers & Fries – (914) 422-3483
  • Freshii – 914-422-8000
  • Gaucho Burger Company – (914) 750-4888
  • Golden Wok Chinese Cuisine – (914) 428-5428 & (914) 428-5481
  • Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – (914) 358-5206
  • Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge – (914) 428-1000
  • Inca & Gaucho – (914) 607-7962
  • The Iron Tomato – (914) 328-9400
  • La Bocca Ristorante – (914) 948-3281
  • Lilly’s – (914) 997-5600
  • Little Drunken Chef – (914) 615-9300
  • Main Street Gourmet Deli & Grill – (914) 948-9002
  • Mamma Rosa’s Sons Italian Deli – (914) 997-0418
  • Mario’s Pizza & Restaurant – (914) 761-7829
  • Martine Gourmet Deli – (914) 785-6790
  • Mistura – (914) 607-7244
  • Morton’s The Steakhouse – (914) 683-6101
  • Nicky’s Pizzeria & Restaurant – (914) 997-6951
  • Noodle+ – (914) 948-4950
  • Pantojarse – (914) 946-0179
  • Papi’ – (914) 328-6535
  • Purple Corn – (914) 339-0900
  • Sam’s of Gedney Way – (914) 949-0978
  • Serafina – (914) 288-9300
  • Sundance Kitchen & Cantina – (914) 946-2300
  • TGI Fridays – (914) 948-3209
  • Turkish Cuisine – (914) 683-6111
  • TVB by Pax Romana – (914) 831-3303
  • Via Veneto 26 – (914) 328-4000
  • Walter’s Hot Dogs – (914) 397-9406
  • White Plains Bake Shoppe – (914) 997-9640
  • Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company – (914) 368-8617

