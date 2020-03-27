White Plains BID, Restaurants open for takeout, delivery or curbside pickup

Restaurants are essential to downtown White Plains! These restaurants are currently open for takeout, delivery, and/or curbside pickup.
The City of White Plains have dedicated a number of “takeout/delivery” parking spaces in areas of the city near restaurants! The spaces are FREE and have a 10-minute limit to ensure turnover and availability. Just look for the blue “Curbside Pickup Area” meter bags!
Things are constantly changing! Visit https://wpbid.com/openforbusiness and follow your favorite restaurants on social media for updates.
#WhitePlainsToGo
—-
- Alex Lounge Bar & Grill – (914) 358-9227
- Ambadi Kebab & Grill – (914) 686-2014
- Anthony Deli Mini Market – (914) 686-6073
- Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza – (914) 358-9702
- Araras Coffee – (914) 831-5439
- The Banh Mi Shop – (914) 686-6888
- Bao’s Chinese – (914) 682-8858
- Big Apple Smoothie Cafe – (914) 997-7700
- Blaze Pizza – (914) 930-3155
- Buffalo Wild Wings – (914) 358-9453
- Café Veracruz – (914) 948-6670
- Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar – (914) 461-3959
- Caribbean Thyme Restaurant – (914) 368-8664
- China Garden – (914) 686-1505
- Chipotle Mexican Grill -(914) 948-4826
- Chop & Go – (914) 831-0525
- Cold Stone Creamery – (914) 220-0160
- D’Amore Café & Deli – (914) 946-1656
- David King Chinese Cuisine & Sushi – (914) 948-9290
- Delicias del Jireh – (914) 437-5375 & (914) 437-5374
- Dunkin’ Donuts – (914) 682-5649
- Fair Deal Café – (914) 946-3000
- Famous Famiglia – (914) 285-5678
- Five Guys Burgers & Fries – (914) 422-3483
- Freshii – 914-422-8000
- Gaucho Burger Company – (914) 750-4888
- Golden Wok Chinese Cuisine – (914) 428-5428 & (914) 428-5481
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – (914) 358-5206
- Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge – (914) 428-1000
- Inca & Gaucho – (914) 607-7962
- The Iron Tomato – (914) 328-9400
- La Bocca Ristorante – (914) 948-3281
- Lilly’s – (914) 997-5600
- Little Drunken Chef – (914) 615-9300
- Main Street Gourmet Deli & Grill – (914) 948-9002
- Mamma Rosa’s Sons Italian Deli – (914) 997-0418
- Mario’s Pizza & Restaurant – (914) 761-7829
- Martine Gourmet Deli – (914) 785-6790
- Mistura – (914) 607-7244
- Morton’s The Steakhouse – (914) 683-6101
- Nicky’s Pizzeria & Restaurant – (914) 997-6951
- Noodle+ – (914) 948-4950
- Pantojarse – (914) 946-0179
- Papi’ – (914) 328-6535
- Purple Corn – (914) 339-0900
- Sam’s of Gedney Way – (914) 949-0978
- Serafina – (914) 288-9300
- Sundance Kitchen & Cantina – (914) 946-2300
- TGI Fridays – (914) 948-3209
- Turkish Cuisine – (914) 683-6111
- TVB by Pax Romana – (914) 831-3303
- Via Veneto 26 – (914) 328-4000
- Walter’s Hot Dogs – (914) 397-9406
- White Plains Bake Shoppe – (914) 997-9640
- Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company – (914) 368-8617
