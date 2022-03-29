Where to Dine After Returning From the Spring Orchid Show

By Morris Gut

A beautiful technicolor harbinger of spring, the 19th annual Spring Orchid Show at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx runs through Sunday, May 1. I look forward to visiting the Botanical Garden, walking through the beautifully restored Enid Haupt Conservatory and beholding the seductive floral arrangements and dramatic plantings. There are also outstanding culinary choices in the Bronx or lower and central Westchester on your way to or from the show.

This year’s theme: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope. After taking in all that beauty, we do get hungry.

Orchid Evenings

This year visitors can enjoy cocktails at several bar areas and the Hudson Garden Grill, as well as take in special Orchid Evenings filled with entertainment and snacks from the popular Bronx Night Market pop-up. These unique evening events will take place on Apr, 2, 9, 16, 22 and 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Bronx Night Market is located at Fordham Plaza near the Botanical Garden. Reservations can be made online. Info and reservations: Visit www.thebronxnightmarket.com.

Themed Dining Pavilions

The Botanical Garden has themed dining pavilions throughout the park and near the Enid Haupt Pavilion. The casual Pine Tree Café and a more formal dining room with waiter service called Hudson Garden Grill serves an eclectic American menu with locally sourced ingredients. Check it out at www.nybg.org/visit/dining/the-hudson-garden-grill.

Mario’s

A venerable Little Italy institution, Mario’s is marking more than 100 years of operation. Regina Migliucci and her family run the show. To many, the flavorful sauces and gravies produced in this kitchen are the stuff of Italian foodie heaven. And for those in the know, the old-world menu holds many surprises.

For starters, enjoy the palate-pleasing lagniappe of marinated carrots, hot peppers and delectable, crusty Arthur Avenue bread as you survey the menu. There’s hearty hot antipasto for two, spiedini, braciola and osso buco.

Mario’s is located at 2342 Arthur Ave. in the Bronx. Info: 718-584-1188 or visit www.mariosarthurave.com.

Artie’s Steak & Seafood

Owner Spiro Chagares and his staff offer patrons an inspired melding of traditional and contemporary dishes served with flair. Sit back in one of several inviting dining areas and enjoy such changing specialties as hearty seafood chowders; Asian sticky buns; smoked salmon roll-ups; cold seafood salad for two; wood-grilled jumbo shrimp and scallops; hunks of tender short rib; a massive zuppa di pesce; tender oven-roasted rack of lamb; chardonnay poached salmon with seafood; and fresh lobster prepared in a variety of styles.

There’s a loaded lobster salad roll at lunch and their Mediterranean-style pizzas are good to share. Craft beer selection. Open seven days.

Artie’s Steak & Seafood is located at 394 City Island Ave. in the Bronx. Info: 718-885-9885 or visit www.artiescityisland.com.

Maria

Two-time winners of Michelin’s prestigious Bib Gourmet Award, brothers Peter and Giovanni Cucullo have been drawing patronage from all over for their flavorful riff on Italian and global cooking. Enjoy their happy hours from 3 to 7 p.m. when they offer some favorite beverages and small plates that are loaded with flavor.

I am hooked on such eclectic dishes as glazed pork ribs; truffled green beans; grilled sausage with sweet and spicy Peruvian peppers; meatballs; cauliflower fritters; and roasted shishito peppers. Special mention must go to their tender baby lamb chops. The family also operates bustling Fratelli’s Pizza & Pasta and Pops Espresso Bar next door.

Maria is located at 11 Huguenot St. in New Rochelle. Info: 914-636-0006 or visit www.marianewrochelle.com

El Barrio

Chef Sal Cucullo Jr. of The 808 Bistro in Scarsdale also operates El Barrio, highlighting Mexican street food. There is indoor and outdoor seating.

There’s fine talent at work here and a playful new design. Specialties include Mexican street corn; calamares y camarones fritos; arbol aioli; traditional guacamole; wood-fired quesadillas; tacos and tostadas; an El Barrio Burger wrapped in a flour tortilla; and fresh-made south-of-the-border cocktails. Open seven days.

El Barrio is located at 185 Summerfield St. in Scarsdale. Info: 914-723-2600 or visit www.elbarriony.com.

Freebird Kitchen and Bar

We have devoured fried calamari, meaty racks of baby back ribs, Cobb salad, spicy chicken wings, crispy Brussels sprouts, shrimp and grits and braised short ribs. The cooking here is highly satisfying, and all done with a comforting Southern theme. Portions are ample and shareable. The lighting and the birds hanging from the ceiling in the dining room give it a magical atmosphere. The seasonal rooftop is open.

There are also Sunday night jam sessions and a sprawling bar with craft beers. Happy hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. Weekend brunch.

Freebird Kitchen and Bar is located at 161 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains. Info: 914-607-2476 or visit www.freebirdkitchenandbar.com.

MP Taverna

Celebrity chef Michael Psilakis brought his Mediterranean culinary magic to Westchester a decade ago. He is an award-wining innovator, having enhanced our knowledge of modern Greek-inspired cuisine through his restaurants, cookbooks and television appearances. Psilakis was there on our visits tending to tables, chatting with guests inside and out.

Share a platter of his superb grilled octopus served with an herbal chickpea salad and Greek yogurt. For mains, there’s an eight-ounce lamb burger served with spicy whipped feta and a stuffed falafel souvlaki, wrapped in fresh pita with tzatziki, onion, tomato, romaine and bell pepper. Both dishes come with sides of signature house smashed potatoes. Filling and delish!

MP Taverna is located at 1 Bridge St. in Irvington. Info: 914-231-7854 or visit www.mptaverna.com.

KEE Oyster House

Ekren and Elvi, owners of KEE Oyster House in White Plains, serve a delightful seafood-rich menu in a contemporary, white-tiled setting. A pristine selection of East and West oysters is served every day with all the trimmings.

I recently enjoyed a loaded lobster roll with a side of Old Bay chips at lunch. Their version of fried calamari teases my palate while a taste of their pan-seared scallops with seafood risotto and brown butter sends me into foodie heaven. There are dramatic hot or cold seafood towers, too. For you carnivores out there, a hefty 16-ounce dry-rubbed prime sirloin is on the menu. Good beer and wine selection. Open Monday through Saturday. Municipal parking available.

KEE Oyster House is located at 126 E. Post Rd. in White Plains. Info: 914-437-8535 or visit www.keeoysterhouse.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or at gutreactions@optonline.net.