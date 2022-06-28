Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Letters 

When it Comes to Yorktown Development Proposals, Follow the Money

Examiner Media 69 Views 0 min read
We are part of The Trust Project

The owner of the Wild Fusion restaurant in Mohegan Lake and the Flame Asian Bistro at the Jefferson Valley Mall, would like his project, Hotel Gardena, built in the center of Yorktown. Our Town Board’s approval of the Overlay District would help greenlight the hotel’s construction. In 2019, he made two $1,000 campaign contributions. One was to the Friends of Matt Slater and the other was to the Friends of Sergio Esposito.

That may not sound like a lot of money but in smaller town elections that’s a windfall. 

Steven Feinstein
Yorktown Heights

Share

Enjoy our local journalism here at The Examiner News? Then also join Examiner+, delivering additional bonus content straight to your inbox six days per week.

Related News Stories

Kramer Would Provide Badly Needed Leadership to Bedford Schools

Examiner Media

Burdick’s Experience, Record Makes Him Best Candidate for Assembly

Examiner Webmaster

Letter to the Editor: It’s Time Village of Ossining Changes the Image on its Seal

Examiner Media