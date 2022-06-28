When it Comes to Yorktown Development Proposals, Follow the Money

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

The owner of the Wild Fusion restaurant in Mohegan Lake and the Flame Asian Bistro at the Jefferson Valley Mall, would like his project, Hotel Gardena, built in the center of Yorktown. Our Town Board’s approval of the Overlay District would help greenlight the hotel’s construction. In 2019, he made two $1,000 campaign contributions. One was to the Friends of Matt Slater and the other was to the Friends of Sergio Esposito.

That may not sound like a lot of money but in smaller town elections that’s a windfall.

Steven Feinstein

Yorktown Heights