What Can We Do to Win the War in Ukraine? Become Energy Efficient

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Russia unleashed a brutal assault on Ukraine with indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas, killing innocent people and children, torturing and murdering the people it conquered.

The United States and our allies have given Ukraine weapons to repel Russian aggression, but Russia has weaponized the supply of fossil fuel in the global energy market, trying to force the coalition supporting Ukraine out of the war. We can help win this economic war by reducing our use of fossil fuel.

If you buy a hybrid car, a plug-in electric hybrid or an all-electric car or truck, you will be doing your part to win the war in Ukraine, and you’ll save money. Ditto for solar panels and electric heat pumps.

Don’t take our word for the savings. Google it. Get multiple estimates. Clean energy has become more efficient and cheaper in recent years. Be sure to include what you will save on energy when determining what you can afford.

Encourage your town and school district to get electric buses and vehicles, solar panels and electric heat pumps to help win the war and save taxpayers money.

Every gallon of gasoline, diesel, heating oil (or unit of natural gas) we don’t burn, every kilowatt hour of electricity we make ourselves, makes it less likely that Putin will win his war in Ukraine.

Let’s all do our part to help the Ukrainians in their valiant struggle against Russian aggression.

Larry and Mary Jane Kilian

Yorktown Heights