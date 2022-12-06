Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Letters 

What Can We Do to Win the War in Ukraine? Become Energy Efficient

Examiner Media
We are part of The Trust Project

Russia unleashed a brutal assault on Ukraine with indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas, killing innocent people and children, torturing and murdering the people it conquered.

The United States and our allies have given Ukraine weapons to repel Russian aggression, but Russia has weaponized the supply of fossil fuel in the global energy market, trying to force the coalition supporting Ukraine out of the war. We can help win this economic war by reducing our use of fossil fuel.

If you buy a hybrid car, a plug-in electric hybrid or an all-electric car or truck, you will be doing your part to win the war in Ukraine, and you’ll save money. Ditto for solar panels and electric heat pumps.

Don’t take our word for the savings. Google it. Get multiple estimates. Clean energy has become more efficient and cheaper in recent years. Be sure to include what you will save on energy when determining what you can afford.

Encourage your town and school district to get electric buses and vehicles, solar panels and electric heat pumps to help win the war and save taxpayers money.

Every gallon of gasoline, diesel, heating oil (or unit of natural gas) we don’t burn, every kilowatt hour of electricity we make ourselves, makes it less likely that Putin will win his war in Ukraine.

Let’s all do our part to help the Ukrainians in their valiant struggle against Russian aggression.

Larry and Mary Jane Kilian
Yorktown Heights

Share

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Our National Anthem: Why is it Played?

Examiner Media

Putting on a Mask is a Small Sacrifice That Everyone Can Make

Examiner Media

Putnam Health Department Make Vaccine Experience a Pleasure

Examiner Media