Westchester Must Act to Preserve Pocantico Park for Generations to Come

As an 18-year-old who has lived in Briarcliff my whole life, I’ve always valued my ability to escape into nature and explore places like Pocantico Lake County Park.

With the possibility of the construction of 31 houses on its shoreline looming larger, it seems like there might be a way of preserving this escape.

Westchester County has the ability to buy the land slated for development. This idea already has the support of many Westchester residents, as well the unanimous support of the county advisory board.

Westchester County must act and seize the opportunity to expand this already magnificent county park. It isn’t just for me and the countless others who currently frequent the park. It’s for future generations of Westchester residents.

I want future generations of Westchester County residents to grow up and have the ability to form memories at this park, and enjoy themselves just as I have. Buying the land is the best way to ensure this.

Growing up during these tumultuous times isn’t easy. That’s alright. It doesn’t need to be. It will shape our youth into adults with strong values, eager to preserve the places of their childhood. Unfortunately, though, if steps aren’t taken today, there will be nothing left for this upcoming generation to preserve, no matter how good their intentions are.

This doesn’t need to be a challenging decision. Let’s take the steps today to ensure that the places that we care about will still be here tomorrow.

Joshua Linett

Briarcliff Manor