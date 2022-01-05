Westchester Family Gets Kitchen Makeover

By Jenn Andrlik

What was once a drab kitchen with outdated fixtures and cabinets (below) is now the dream kitchen of this Westchester family. The homeowners imagined a design that was cozy and sunlit with a clean yet rustic vibe.

To achieve this dream, they enlisted local architect and design guru Carol Kurth and her team. Along with Jeff Eakley of Bilotta Kitchens, they were able to combine spaces to transform this kitchen into the real heart of this home.

Getting Started

The first step in the redesign was to assess what could be done to open walls and expand the space of the kitchen. “The new spacious kitchen concept was inspired by industrial chef’s kitchens and local farmhouses,” says Carol Kurth. “Reclaimed timber beams with vintage pendant lighting complement creamy white cabinetry and industrial steel detailing to create a luxurious backdrop for a busy family who loves to cook.”

