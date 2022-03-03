Westchester County Police Launch New Mobile Phone App

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety is launching a new mobile app to enable residents and visitors to receive emergency notifications and traffic alerts, learn more about county police programs and services and connect with officers in a new way.

The app, which is available for Apple and Android phones, is designed to provide valuable information to Westchester residents, non-residents who work in the county, and anyone visiting Westchester for business or pleasure. Enter Westchester County PD in the app store search bar to locate and download it.

County Executive George Latimer noted that a mobile app was among the suggestions made by the County’s Police Reform and Reimagining Committee to strengthen the relationship between the police and community.

“The mobile app is just the newest tool that the Westchester County Police is utilizing to interact with the people they protect and serve,” Latimer said.

Public Safety Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason said, “We engage with the public on multiple social media platforms and at the numerous community relations events we host or participate in. This new mobile app gives us another way to share information with, and receive information from, members of the public,” he said.

By downloading the app, users will be able to:

Sign up to receive emergency notifications and traffic alerts;

Send feedback, whether a compliment or a complaint;

Provide tips about criminal activity, quality-of-life concerns or traffic conditions;

Learn about scheduled County Police-sponsored community events and programs;

Get information and links about how to obtain accident reports, submit a Freedom of Information Law request or apply for a pistol permit;

Connect directly with the School Resource Officer at their child’s school in the Hendrick Hudson, Lakeland, North Salem and Somers school districts;

Connect with Division and Unit commanders at headquarters and local precincts.

In addition, the app has designated pages that can be utilized by government officials in the Town/Village of Mount Kisco and the Town of Cortlandt to push out local emergency alerts and other municipal government information. The Westchester County Police provides contractual police services to those two municipalities.

Users of the app have the ability to receive all of its notifications or can sign up just to follow specific pages/topics once they download the app.

