Weight Limit on Peekskill Hollow Road Extended Another 2 1/5 Years

Residents in Putnam Valley and Kent may be relieved to hear that the weight limit on Peekskill Hollow Road will stay in effect for at least another two years while construction on the historic road continues.

Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell made the announcement earlier this week following a meeting with County Highway Commissioner Fred Pena, Putnam Valley Supervisor Sam Oliverio, and other town and county officials.

The temporary 12-ton weight limit that was imposed by the Putnam County Legislature in 2013 will stay in place while road construction takes place from Adam’s Corners to Oregon Corners, said Odell. The work includes resurfacing, drainage, and the repair of two bridges – one crossing Hollow Brook Creek and the other at Oregon Corners.

The 5-mile-long project is expected to take about two and a half years to complete.

“This is a sensible compromise,” said Odell. “It will make the road safe while construction is taking place and give us time to figure out how to resolve the issues while leaving the weight limit that some residents have asked for in place.”

Several weeks ago, Pena proposed removing the weight limit on Peekskill Hollow, a 15-mile road that runs directly from Route 301 in Kent to Route 6 in Westchester County, claiming the weight limit was forcing truck drivers onto smaller and more dangerous roads.

However, many residents said the weight limit needs to stay in place. At the most recent Putnam Valley Town Board meeting, town officials announced that they would consider taking legal action against the county if the weight limit was rescinded.

Now, Pena and Oliverio have agreed with Odell’s suggestion to wait until the road work is complete to address a possible lifting of the weight restriction.

“When the road construction project is over, we can re-evaluate the safety of Peekskill Hollow Road,” said Oliverio. “Then the town can move forward with perhaps some alternative truck routes. Kudos to MaryEllen Odell for her leadership on this. It makes sense to wait until the construction is over – you certainly don’t want 18-wheelers buzzing down the roadway while construction vehicles are working.”