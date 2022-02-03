WCC to Lease More Space at Cross County in Yonkers

Westchester Community College has reached a deal to expand its current space at Cross County Center in Yonkers.

The college will occupy the third floor of the new Target building and is expanding its footprint at Cross County Center by 30,000 square feet to allow for more extensive classroom operations, including additional degree and certification programs.

“Cross County Center has always been so much more than a top shopping destination,” said Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx Realty, co-owner of the open-air shopping center. “We are committed to a future-focused approach that fills a need in the region for an entertainment and lifestyle destination with offerings that range from dining and entertainment to traditional retail spaces. We are thrilled to see existing tenants such as Westchester Community College committing to a long-term presence that will ultimately bring added foot traffic to the Center while providing much-needed services to the community.”

WCC’s expansion comes a year after Marx Realty announced Target’s 40-year, 130,000-square-foot lease, the largest retail lease in the tri-state area in 2020. Target at Cross County will be the retailer’s first location in Yonkers when it opens in late 2022. The moves are part of a multi-phase plan focused on furthering the center’s ‘town square’ concept.

“Retailer confidence in Cross County Center is bolstered by our efforts to bring a diverse mix of tenants to the location and provide an environment designed for success well into the future,” said Jim Stifel, chief investment officer of Benenson Capital, the center’s other co-owner “We are committed to giving both tenants and visitors an experience like none other and offering a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options to maintain the high levels of foot traffic we experienced even as the nation was just emerging from the pandemic.”